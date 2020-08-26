Brice Cherry: Celebrating balls, birdies and bulls

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You’ve got to appreciate folks who are figuring out ways to continue life in the Age of ‘Rona. (Sorry, I just can’t write “in these uncertain times,” as it’s been uttered so much it’s become a cliché.)

To that end, give it up for Ben Johnson. Ol’ Gentle Ben and his staff at the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes have had to adjust their way of operating just like everyone else. But, God bless them, they haven’t packed up shop either.

Beginning Sept. 8, they’ll kick off the FCA Sports Academy for elementary-aged kids in Central Texas. The academy will essentially provide an eight-week clinic in three different sports – volleyball, basketball and football – under some expert-level coaches who have been around the game a time or two.

“This is a way for us to connect with some kids who we wouldn’t see in our junior high or high school huddles,” said Johnson, the Heart of Texas FCA’s executive director. “And it’s just another way to try to get the gospel out.”