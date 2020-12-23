Brice Cherry: Even in 2020, it's possible to find harmony

Recently, my daughter Millie was working on an assignment for school in which she had to write a song. She could either come up with an original song or rewrite the lyrics to a familiar tune. However, even for a girl whose life could be a musical — seriously, she walks around singing or humming all the live-long day, and it’s a beautiful thing — she was struggling with her homework.
“Man, it’s hard to write a song,” she said.
“Ha!” I harrumphed, with perhaps a little too much indignation. “Tell me about it. I’ve been doing it for almost 25 years.”
Yes, it’s that time of year again. It’s time for the annual Christmas carol column. (I’ll let you be the judge of whether that means it’s the “most wonderful time of year” or not.)
Longtime readers know that I’ve been re-crafting Christmas ditties every December for a long dadgummed time now. (I actually started the tradition at the Brenham Banner-Press in 1996, and carried it with me when I joined the Trib in ’98.) It’s been a fun (albeit challenging) staple of my holidays, taking the year’s top sports headlines and linking them with a familiar Christmas tune. (You’d better believe I’ve used some of the carols more than once. It helps if the reader at least knows the tune.)
Obviously, 2020 has been a year like none other we’ve ever experienced. But if hasn’t stolen my joy, and hopefully not yours either. It helps to have a sense of humor about such tings.
OK, enough of the chit-chat. Let ol’ Bing Cherry get to the crooning.
Madness: B-Ball Please Come Back (Christmas: Baby Please Come Home)
The net’s coming down
(Madness)
I’m watching it fall
(Madness)
Ain’t no people around
(Madness)
B-ball, please come back
(Madness)
The fans all left town
(Madness)
No brackets to bust
(Madness)
Gym’s all empty now
(Madness)
B-ball, please come back
They’re racking all the balls,
But it’s not like Madness at all
I remember when games were here
And all the fun we had last year
(Madness)
Upsets gone from the tube
(Madness)
I’d even take Duke
(Madness)
You should be here with me
B-ball, please come back
They’re racking all the balls
But it’s not like Madness at all
I remember when you were here
And all the fun we had last year.
Ode to the City of Angels, except for the Angels (It Came Upon a Midnight Clear)
It came upon a Virus Year
Los Angeles struck its gold
From Dodgers ending a long drought
As Vin Scully foretold
Then on the court, good trade for Brow,
Joins Lakers’ audacious King
The league in bubble stillness lay
To hear the Mamba sing
The TipDunk Song: Zion Don’t Be Late (The Chipmunk Song: Christmas Don’t Be Late)
Alright you TipDunks
Ready to throw one down?
I’ll say we are
Yeah, let’s slam it now!
Okay, RJ?
Okay
Okay, Ja Morant?
Okay
Okay, Zion? Zion? ZIIII-ON!
Okay!
Rookie, rookie time is near
Time to flush and time to cheer,
We’ve been good, but we can’t last
Stupid virus should have passed,
Want a slam that loop-de-loops?
Me, I want to simply hoop
We can hardly stand the wait
Hope Year Two has more games
Night of the Flat People (Man With the Bag)
Oh Mr. Flat Face, it’s not much a rat race
To walk down to that place where the peeps always sit,
Everybody’s waiting for the fans to return,
‘Cause cutouts are creepy, you know?
You’ve got a close-up, it’s not going to help much,
Even with your head up you’re a fright to behold,
Everybody’s waiting for the fans to return,
Cause cutouts are creepy, you know?
Aggie Hayride (Sleigh Ride)
Just hear that A&M lobbying, jock-jock-jockeying too,
Check out our lovely record that’s quite a bit better than you.
Outside the team is scoring and Ags are roaring, “Ya-hoo!”
Come on, we’d be indebted if y’all forgettin’ 52.
Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, let’s go
Let’s watch all the shows, we’re flying on the wings of a Jimbo,
Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, it’s cool to go to our school,
We’re swaying along to a song of bunch of hullabaloo
Our wins are nice and Rose-y and comfy cozy are we,
We’ve stacked them up together and we did in the S-E-C,
Forget that loss behind us and boot the Irish adieu,
Come on we’d be indebted if y’all forgettin’ 52.
Just for the record, 52 is the number of points Alabama scored on A&M back in October. Ouch.