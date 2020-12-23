Brice Cherry: Even in 2020, it's possible to find harmony

I’d even take Duke

(Madness)

You should be here with me

B-ball, please come back

They’re racking all the balls

But it’s not like Madness at all

I remember when you were here

And all the fun we had last year.

Ode to the City of Angels, except for the Angels (It Came Upon a Midnight Clear)

It came upon a Virus Year

Los Angeles struck its gold

From Dodgers ending a long drought

As Vin Scully foretold

Then on the court, good trade for Brow,

Joins Lakers’ audacious King

The league in bubble stillness lay

To hear the Mamba sing

The TipDunk Song: Zion Don’t Be Late (The Chipmunk Song: Christmas Don’t Be Late)

Alright you TipDunks

Ready to throw one down?