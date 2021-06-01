Brice Cherry: Great to have fans back, except when they cross the lines

Nice try, but it all felt so artificial. So empty. (There is a lesson in there about virtual interaction, methinks.)

It wasn’t even close to the real thing. Empty gyms and ball fields are for practices, not games. So if you ever got the sense during those fan-less COVID-era contests that you were watching a glorified practice, you weren’t alone. There’s just something eerie about taking in a basketball game where the only sound you hear is the squeaking of sneakers across the hardwood. Same goes for football, baseball and the rest.

Clearly, it makes a difference to the players. You can spot a noticeable rise in the energy level of the athletes when people are in the seats. In recent days, several NBA and Major League Baseball players and coaches have expressed genuine appreciation for the restoration of something resembling normalcy in the bleachers.

Even in wishy-washy Los Angeles. For instance, when the L.A. Lakers opened up the Staples Center to 7,500 people for Game 3 of their series against the Phoenix Suns, it actually marked the Lakers’ first playoff home game with fans since LeBron James and Anthony Davis had joined the team. (They didn’t make the playoffs in LeBron’s first year in L.A. in 2019, and during the 2020 championship campaign the NBA utilized a bubble environment in Orlando.)