Brice Cherry: Legends of the fall give a voice to bicycle safety message

Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet — “I always do,” he said — and he credits that piece of equipment with likely saving his life. “It could have been really, really bad news without a helmet,” he said.

Mosley had to endure emergency lip surgery that very night. He came up spitting dirt out of his mouth. He fractured his back and his neck. On Tuesday of this week, he was scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the C2 vertebrae, which hadn’t fused like his doctor had hoped.

But he’s not paralyzed. He doesn’t have full range of motion, but he’s alive and he considers himself blessed. Well, blessed and unlucky all at once. Is that a thing? It is for Mosley. “In this large, grassy field, I bailed into the one area that had this little ravine, this trench in it,” said Mosley, who hopes to return to the airwaves in about three more weeks, following his recuperation from this week’s surgery. “Talk about your bad luck.”