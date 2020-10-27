Brice Cherry: Legends of the fall give a voice to bicycle safety message

The idea of muscle memory is summed up in one familiar phrase: “It’s like riding a bike, you never forget how.”
Guess what, though? If you fall off said bike, you tend to remember that, too.
Earlier this month, one of my colleagues in the local sports media suffered a bicycle accident he won’t soon forget. Matt Mosley, the (usual) host of the afternoon Matt Mosley Show on ESPN Central Texas radio, was riding his bike near his home in Dallas when he took a nasty tumble that ended up sending him to the hospital and leading to multiple surgeries.
While Mosley’s accident was far more severe, it reminded me of a time another golden-throated Central Texas broadcaster had a run-in with the earth. Ten years ago in July, John Morris — Baylor’s “Voice of the Bears” — was attempting to navigate his way across Hewitt Drive on his bike when he was clipped by a truck. Morris, fortunately, escaped serious injury.
I figured these guys might have something to say about the importance of bicycle safety, and I was right. (Plus, when they said it, it was uttered in those rich, vibrant radio tones. I have a face for radio, those guys actually have the voice for it.)
Their advice wasn’t earth-shattering. It’s kind of common sense, honestly. But it bears repeating.
For you bikers: Stay attentive. Be careful. And, by all means, wear a dadgummed helmet.
Morris wasn’t wearing one when he endured his spill in July 2010. He knows that it was only due to God’s protection that his lack of headgear didn’t lead to much more severe injuries.
“I’m sorry to say I wasn’t wearing one,” Morris said. “But I’ve worn a helmet ever since. I had two gifted to me right after the accident, and I bought another, so I’m well-stocked on bicycle helmets. But that’s a hard way to learn a lesson.”
Morris was lucky. Blessed, even. He was attempting to cross Hewitt Drive — which was under construction at the time — and misjudged the speed of an oncoming truck. The vehicle struck his bike and Morris flew into the ditch, landing in the grass. He came away with just scratches and scrapes.
And a newfound level of gratefulness.
“I was very blessed. It was not serious (in terms of injuries) at all,” Morris said. “I remember I heard the truck horn as it came up on me. It bumped me and I shot into the grass on the side of the road. I wasn’t even on the concrete, never blacked out or lost consciousness. … I was fortunate. It could have been a lot worse.”
It was a lot worse for Mosley. On Oct. 2, Mosley hopped on his bike for an afternoon ride. He often used that time to clear his head before his afternoon radio show started at 3. He traveled a familiar path around Dallas’s White Rock Lake and was making his way back to his neighborhood when things went sideways. Quite literally, in fact.
Mosley took his eyes off the road for a moment, and when he looked back he realized he was veering off his intended path. That’s when he made a decision he wishes he could take back.
“I didn’t want to turn back in an aggressive way, so I thought I would just bail into the grass, no big deal,” Mosley said. “I thought I was making a logical decision. But to my horror, as I rode into the grass, I looked up and I’m headed straight for a ravine. I’ve replayed it a million times since — could I have dove off the bike? It was really bad. You’re processing everything — is there any way I can save this?”
Though he’s had hours to Monday morning quarterback the situation since, Mosley had only seconds to assess the situation in the moment. As he rapidly approached the ravine, he had a brief, fleeting thought that he might be able to clear it, Dukes of Hazzard-style. “I literally felt like a kid — can I jump this?” Mosley said.
He couldn’t. Instead, the front wheel of his bike descended into the deep ditch, and Mosley plunged into the wall of dirt on the other side. “The eyewitnesses said I basically did a Superman over the handlebars, then I went face-first into the wall of the ditch,” he said.
If he ever lost consciousness, he thinks it wasn’t for long. Mosley remembers a neighbor, who happened to be an ER doctor, racing over to help and call for an ambulance.
Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet — “I always do,” he said — and he credits that piece of equipment with likely saving his life. “It could have been really, really bad news without a helmet,” he said.
Mosley had to endure emergency lip surgery that very night. He came up spitting dirt out of his mouth. He fractured his back and his neck. On Tuesday of this week, he was scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the C2 vertebrae, which hadn’t fused like his doctor had hoped.
But he’s not paralyzed. He doesn’t have full range of motion, but he’s alive and he considers himself blessed. Well, blessed and unlucky all at once. Is that a thing? It is for Mosley. “In this large, grassy field, I bailed into the one area that had this little ravine, this trench in it,” said Mosley, who hopes to return to the airwaves in about three more weeks, following his recuperation from this week’s surgery. “Talk about your bad luck.”
If you ride long enough, you’ll probably at least face a close call — if not something worse. I’ve had several friends who have experienced ugly bike wrecks. My friend Clint had one. My friend Dylan had one. My friend Mark, an avid cyclist and runner, has wiggled his way through a few dog-related detours, but thankfully his biggest “accident” involved him accidentally traveling too many miles one time. (I’ve done this too, only in a car. It’s called getting lost, and it happened a lot in the pre-GPS days.)
I’m not trying to scare anyone away from cycling. It’s obviously great exercise, and a bit more forgiving on one’s body than running.
But as with anything when you take to the road, it carries a certain amount of risk. And it’s important to be safe. Just as you drivers should always buckle that seat belt, you cyclists should remember to snap that helmet in place. By doing so, you’re using your head to possibly save your head later.
Speaking to the motorists for a moment: Let’s all (myself included) give those cyclists a “brake” now and then, shall we? While the City of Waco has admirably upgraded many of its downtown streets to accommodate cyclists with bike lanes, there are still countless roads in Central Texas where the cars and bikes have to share.
My advice: Give those cyclists a wide berth. Slow down when you’re driving near and around them. They don’t benefit from the protection that you have in your car. When you hit something, you’ve got a lot of metal and an airbag and a seat belt between you and the object of your collision. The cyclist has skin.
“It seems like cyclists and cars have this adversarial relationship,” Mosley said. “It’s so frustrating. That’s why when I’m driving I try to be respectful of cyclists, because I’ve been there. I think too many people in cars view cyclists just as a nuisance.”
I think most of my friends who have had spills on their bikes eventually returned to the saddle. Mosley said that he recently received a bit of good news when a doctor informed him that he should be able to ride a bike or play a round of golf again someday. He’d been eagerly waiting to hear that news. He expects he’ll return to riding in the future, though he’s not in any great hurry.
But those cyclists will never forget, because the ground doesn’t forgive.
