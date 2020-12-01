Brice Cherry: Point guard mentality can aid fight against COVID

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Throughout my brief and unheralded tenure as a basketball player, I always played the position of point guard. Part of it can probably be traced to the fact that I’m not big enough to do much damage in the post and that I don’t shoot well enough to serve as a long-range sniper at the two-guard. But I’d also like to think that at least part of it relates to my point guard mentality.

Put it this way: I never minded sharing with others, with getting everyone else involved. It’s probably what I did best. (And still try to do, in pickup games on a recreational basis.)

It’s a mindset that served me well in quarantine.

By the time the print version of this column lands in your driveway, I will be paroled. Yes, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20. That fact forced me to the confines of my home office, isolating from my family in hopes that they stayed healthy and Rona-free. (So far, so good, in that regard.)

It was hard. You’d better believe it was hard.

But I also love my family and want the best for them. I didn’t want them (or anyone else) getting the virus. And whenever it was hardest, that’s when I tried to tap into my inner point guard.