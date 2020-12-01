Brice Cherry: Point guard mentality can aid fight against COVID

Throughout my brief and unheralded tenure as a basketball player, I always played the position of point guard. Part of it can probably be traced to the fact that I’m not big enough to do much damage in the post and that I don’t shoot well enough to serve as a long-range sniper at the two-guard. But I’d also like to think that at least part of it relates to my point guard mentality.
Put it this way: I never minded sharing with others, with getting everyone else involved. It’s probably what I did best. (And still try to do, in pickup games on a recreational basis.)
It’s a mindset that served me well in quarantine.
By the time the print version of this column lands in your driveway, I will be paroled. Yes, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20. That fact forced me to the confines of my home office, isolating from my family in hopes that they stayed healthy and Rona-free. (So far, so good, in that regard.)
It was hard. You’d better believe it was hard.
But I also love my family and want the best for them. I didn’t want them (or anyone else) getting the virus. And whenever it was hardest, that’s when I tried to tap into my inner point guard.
Pass first, pass second. Shoot last. Look for the open guy. Don’t be a ball hog.
Basically, don’t be selfish.
Whatever your thoughts on the COVID pandemic may be, I’m here to assure you it’s no joke. (I never actually thought it was, just to clear that up.) While my symptoms were mostly mild during my lockdown, that’s not the case for everyone. For me, the exception to the milder days arrived in the first 24 hours, as I was hit with a viral hurricane like nothing I’d ever experienced before. That first day was legitimately brutal, as I experienced nearly the full gamut of symptoms.
This wasn’t the flu. I’ve had the flu. This was the flu on some Barry Bonds-approved steroids.
For some people, that’s just the start. Some end up in the hospital on ventilators. Some die. I was fortunate in that my symptoms subsided after that initial onslaught, and for that I’m truly thankful. (However, it did stink, metaphorically speaking, not having taste buds for the Super Bowl of eating holidays on Thanksgiving.)
The point is, just because you contracted COVID and “it wasn’t that bad,” or perhaps you’ve known people for whom that was the case, that doesn’t mean you should be reckless about it.
We’re all in this together. It may not always feel like it, especially when we’re isolated or separated. But we are. Social distancing exists to foster future social togetherness.
Again, that’s a concept I think an athlete or coach understands. We’re all on the same team here. Sometimes you’ve got to take one for the team. In the same way a softball or baseball hitter may drop down a bunt and yield the opportunity to pad his or her batting average, we need to sacrifice some of our comfort for the good of the ball club. The ball club in this case being your household on a micro level and Waco, Texas, and the United States on a macro level.
It’s really not too much to ask. Look, I get it. I think we’ve all felt inconvenienced by the COVID protocols at some point or another. And I also believe that some of the ramifications of these protocols don’t always get enough attention, including the idea that quarantine can exacerbate feelings of loneliness and depression in people.
But we need to appreciate the endgame. It seems a vaccine hovers on the horizon. If we can hang on a little longer, maybe we can resume some semblance of normalcy in 2021.
So, my pep talk to you, dear readers and fellow teammates:
Wash your hands. Wear your masks. Practice social distancing. Be a point guard.
Be Bob Cousy. Be Oscar Robertson. Be Magic Johnson. Be John Stockton. Be Jason Kidd. Be Rajon Rondo.
Because you’re not just doing it for yourself, but rather the whole team.
