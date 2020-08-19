Brice Cherry: Pontificating on fall sports, a radio host's return, and some painful injuries

With real-life football games on the horizon, it seems as good a time as any to clean out the notebook. The fact that I’ll need to fill it with gridiron-related notes, scores and stats very soon makes me practically giddy.
But, first …
Lost in all the (understandable) hoopla over the reshaping of college football’s 2020 season is what’s happening with the NCAA’s other fall sports. One reason may be because it’s more fluid than a Dasani packaging plant.
When the NCAA canceled its fall sports championships last week, it brought up the question of what does that mean for the college volleyball, cross country and soccer campaigns? At this point, it remains a query without an answer. Locally, Baylor volleyball had much to look forward to, coming off its first Final Four berth in program history with reigning AVCA National Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley back for her senior year. Baylor’s soccer and cross country athletes were also dutifully putting in their work for what they hoped were promising seasons.
Maybe we’ll get more clarity in a couple of days. The NCAA’s Board of Governors is slated to meet on Friday, and coaches of fall sports are hoping that some of their questions, including those about eligibility relief and a plan for next spring, will be addressed.
Until then, they’re left wondering like the rest of us. Baylor and other Big 12 teams could still stage a 2020 season in volleyball, soccer and cross country, but they wouldn’t advance past the conference championship level. So, would those teams then be able to come back and compete in the spring, too? What would that spring season even look like? Questions, questions.
In the age of COVID-19, everything is a moving target, especially for college athletic directors and coaches. And unless you’re an expert bowhunter, a moving target is especially hard to hit.
Barfield back on the airwaves
It was Tom Barfield’s standard gag with me, and yet I appreciated the humor of it.
Back when Barfield was still doing play-by-play for Baylor baseball, he’d poke his head into the writers’ room in the Baylor Ballpark press box at the end of the night. His broadcast would be done at that point, but I’d always still be frantically writing on deadline.
“Hey, you need anything from me?” Tom would say, without fail. (Unless I had my headphones on, transcribing an interview, in which case he’d mouth the words.)
“Nah, I’m good,” I’d reply, and smile.
I suspect I’ll be getting that question again from Tom in the near future.
Barfield is returning to his old stomping grounds at KRZI-AM, as he’ll come back full-time on Sept. 1.
“I’m coming back kind of in the same position I was in 10 years ago,” Barfield said. “Program director for both ESPN (Central Texas) and Fox (Central Texas). The radio station’s in good shape, it’s just putting my little touch on it.”
Barfield has spent the past decade in sales for B&B Athletics/BSN Sports. However, he’s never completely packed away his microphone. He continued to work for KRZI part-time calling Robinson football and McLennan Community College baseball games, and has been a frequent pinch-hitter for Craig Way on University of Texas baseball broadcasts.
He plans to host a show on ESPN Central Texas (1660 AM/92.3 FM in the Waco area) from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays, though he’s still working out the co-hosting details and the show format. And he’ll do play-by-play for Midway football broadcasts this fall, with Matt Mosley providing color commentary. Barfield worked at ESPN Central Texas when it first launched, so it’s always been a special place for him.
“A lot’s changed in the industry, but it’s good to be back,” he said.
Thanks, Tom, I don’t need anything more from you. I’m good.
(But see you around.)
Hurting for Hurd, Howard
You’ve got to feel for Jalen Hurd and Xavien Howard.
Both former Baylor players are dealing with injuries that will impact their 2020 NFL seasons. Hurd, the second-year wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, tore his ACL during practice on Sunday and will miss the season. This, after the 2019 third-round pick missed all of last year with a stress fracture in his back. As it stands right now, Hurd won’t make his NFL debut until 2021 at the earliest.
If that wasn’t bad enough for Hurd, he subsequently deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts after facing vitriolic comments from angry 49er fans. One person even edited Hurd’s Wikipedia page to read, “His bones and ligaments are possibly made of low quality glass or wet toilet paper.” Let me just say, if you’re the type of fan who feels the need to publicly disparage an athlete’s toughness after an injury, you need to invest in a life. (Also, I suspect you’d pull a hamstring after 20 yards of running.)
As for Howard, he’ll start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he rehabs a knee injury for which he had surgery last December. The 27-year-old cornerback signed a five-year, $76.5-million contract extension in May 2019 that made him the highest paid player at his position in the NFL. But his 2019 season was marred by an ejection for poking Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the face while the two were tangled up in a Week 3 game. He missed the next three games after hurting his knee, then reinjured it later in the season and shut it down for the year in October.
It’s unclear how much time Howard might miss in 2020, but he has yet to be cleared for football activities.
Here’s hoping both guys can get back on the field doing what they love as soon as possible.
