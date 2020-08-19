Brice Cherry: Pontificating on fall sports, a radio host's return, and some painful injuries

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With real-life football games on the horizon, it seems as good a time as any to clean out the notebook. The fact that I’ll need to fill it with gridiron-related notes, scores and stats very soon makes me practically giddy.

But, first …

Lost in all the (understandable) hoopla over the reshaping of college football’s 2020 season is what’s happening with the NCAA’s other fall sports. One reason may be because it’s more fluid than a Dasani packaging plant.

When the NCAA canceled its fall sports championships last week, it brought up the question of what does that mean for the college volleyball, cross country and soccer campaigns? At this point, it remains a query without an answer. Locally, Baylor volleyball had much to look forward to, coming off its first Final Four berth in program history with reigning AVCA National Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley back for her senior year. Baylor’s soccer and cross country athletes were also dutifully putting in their work for what they hoped were promising seasons.

Maybe we’ll get more clarity in a couple of days. The NCAA’s Board of Governors is slated to meet on Friday, and coaches of fall sports are hoping that some of their questions, including those about eligibility relief and a plan for next spring, will be addressed.