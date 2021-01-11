Brice Cherry: Snow Day brings fun, games in big way

Then again, that’s what I wanted to do Sunday. I took the kids out to the park in an attempt to teach them about the white-knuckling joy of heaving yourself headfirst down a snow-covered hill. Alas, our attempts didn’t really get off the ground. The snow wasn’t thick enough at Woodway Park to build up any real speed.

Or maybe it was an equipment problem — we were using the lids to plastic storage totes as our makeshift sleds. One dad at the park was trying to push his little boys in laundry baskets, and another couple of families were attempting to use water tubes. But none of us had any success.

It’s understandable why our local department, sporting goods, and outdoors stores wouldn’t have any real sleds in stock. But it has inspired me to buy a whole slew of actual winter sleds. Then when Snowmageddon 2031 arrives, I’ll be the only sled dealer in town.

Want a ride? Sure, no prob. It’s only a $50 per hour rental fee.

Building a Snowman

Do you want to build a snowman? Of course we do, Anna. (If you’ve never been exposed to Disney’s Frozen, consider yourself lucky.)