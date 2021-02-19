Brice Cherry: Which GOAT sits atop the peak of GOAT mountain?

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The timing of the question was curious, considering that Serena Williams had just fallen to Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semifinals. Then again, “curious” would be a most apt description for my firstborn, as he’s shown those tendencies his entire 16 years of life.

“Dad, do you think Serena is the GOAT?” Cooper asked, as he happened by, presumably on his way to the kitchen for one of his 19 daily snacks. (He is a teenage boy, after all.)

We’ll pause in the narrative here for a moment. By now, you should be aware that GOAT stands for the Greatest of All-Time. Not sure that the kids even realize that it formerly was undesirable to be deemed a “goat” in the world of sports. The definition has completely reversed in the 21st century.

“Well, she still hasn’t caught Margaret Court for Grand Slam titles, but … yeah. Serena’s the GOAT,” I replied.

Cooper was not only unsatisfied with that response, but he dismissed it as unrelated to his actual question.

“No, I mean is she the GOAT in all sports? A lot of people (in a teenager’s world, “a lot of people” can be defined as whomever he or she follows on Instagram) think she is,” Coop said.