Brice Cherry: Win your fantasy league, but better yet, win a friend

Unless you’ve been in hibernation for the past 25 years, you know that fantasy sports are kind of a big deal.
Some estimations suggest that fantasy sports generate between $7-10 billion a year. Over the past decade, daily fantasy sports have exploded in popularity, led by services like DraftKings and FanDuel. Those companies scored mammoth legal victories in recent years when some 21 states instituted laws declaring fantasy sports to be games of skill rather than chance, thus taking them out of the realm of illegal sports gambling.
I don’t play DFS, but I’ve still had a seat on the fantasy sports train for many, many years. Put it this way: Come Tuesday, my fantasy basketball league will start its 30th season. My primary fantasy football league is wrapping up its 25th year. Yes, my leagues are so old-school that they’re (considerably) older than 99 percent of the college students currently enrolled in school. The leagues could rent a car if they wanted. A mid-life crisis for each league is just around the corner.
Over lo these many years, I’ve learned a few things. For most of us who play in fantasy leagues (whatever the sport), it’s not about the competition. It’s not about the money or the championship trophy or the bragging rights. It’s not about the trash talk. All of those aspects are enjoyable.
The greatest leagues, the leagues that last, are about the fellowship. The guys in the FBL (my fantasy hoops league) and the Big Sombrero Fantasy Football League (my football league) aren’t just my friends. We’re a brotherhood, dare I say, a family.
If you’re in a league like that, you know exactly what I’m talking about.
When I started the FBL as a cherub-cheeked college freshman in the fall of 1991, I had no idea it would last this long. I remember I was browsing through a Waldenbooks at the Shawnee Mall in Shawnee, Oklahoma, when I came across a book about how to play fantasy basketball. Kids, this was in the days when we read books to gain knowledge, as it was pre-cell phone, pre-Internet. As a giant NBA nerd (both then and now), I was immediately intrigued.
I recruited some dudes from my dorm hall, we crafted a set of rules, and held our first draft in a study room there in the dorm. The FBL was born. (Yes, the acronym originally stood for “Fantasy Basketball League.” While we immediately grasped the idea of tapping into our creative juices in coming up with our team names, apparently we didn’t carry that concept over to the league itself. That’s OK — years later I suggested that the acronym really stood for Fellowship Brotherood League, a much more inspired moniker, especially since our dorm was actually named the Brotherhood Dormitory.)
Incidentally, I still have the original book that inspired the FBL. When I located it in a box in the garage a few years ago, it was like discovering the Magna Carta.
We held our first draft sometime in late October or early November of 1991. A few days later, on Nov. 7, Dave Grogan’s franchise player Magic Johnson announced he was retiring from the NBA due to contracting HIV, thus initiating the “Curse of Magic” on Dave’s teams for years to come.
Dave, an original owner, is still in the FBL. Eric Spradlin and Lyndall Jones joined the next year, and they too field teams today. We’ve had some guys come and go, but our current lineup of myself, Dave, Eric, Lyndall, Aaron Day, Denbigh Cherry, Clint Borchgardt and Jeff Cockerham has been together continuously since the 2008-09 season, and six of the owners have roots to the 1990s. All combined, we’ve got 172 years of experience playing in the FBL.
At this point, our stories have stories. The guys love recalling how they used to bid up Hakeem Olajuwon in our early auction drafts, so I’d have to pay more for my favorite player. Aaron finished second one year by the margin of a single blocked shot. Eric once tried to draft a dead guy in order to gain a free “injury” drop.
But this group of fantasy combatants shares plenty of real-life moments, too. We’ve been in each other’s weddings, celebrated one another’s new additions. Our group text message thread contains the usual trade talk and NBA chatter, sure, but we also use it to communicate with each other about emergency situations and prayer requests.
That same spirit can be found in the Big Sombrero Fantasy Football League. Dave invited me to join the BSFFL in 2002 when he had an opening for an owner, thinking that I’d fit in well. He started the league in 1996 with his longtime friends Trey Austin and Tim Miller. I knew Tim from college — he actually had a stint in the FBL, but was far more a football fan than basketball.
Through Tim and Dave, I got to know the rest of the guys in the league — Trey, Joel Mann, Ryan Foote, Berry Britton and Bart Jackson, the latter joining the league a few seasons after me.
Full-time garbage men don’t talk as much trash as we do in the Big Sombrero. We’d gleefully thump our chests over wins and ridicule the other guy over losses, and everyone loved it. In our early to mid-20s, maybe the barbs featured more of an edge to them. Nowadays, with all of us in our late 40s, it’s decidedly more playful.
In large part thanks to Dave’s leadership as commissioner, the BSFFL has excelled at camaraderie. We’re talking about the real thing, not virtual. Each year Dave hosts a well-attended live draft at his home in Norman, Okla., complete with big board. And one of our most fun traditions is a biennial road trip to an NFL game. We’ve witnessed games on both coasts of the United States, and quite a few destinations in between.
Another anticipated event each year is The Renaming. At the draft, the champion from the previous season gets the honor of renaming the previous year’s last-place team. I’d share some of our offerings, but this is a family newspaper. Suffice it to say, the loser must wear that label with great shame.
Nevertheless, even if your league mate re-christens your team Me Eat All the Poop (OK, I found a tamer one I could share), you’d still take a bullet for him. Again, we’re not just competitors in the Big Sombrero, we’re brothers.
In October, we had to say farewell to one of our brothers. When I got the call from Dave that Tim had passed away, I was shell-shocked. My schedule was particularly busy that day, so much of the day I was able to occupy my mind with other tasks than the thought of the loss of my friend. But later that night, it really hit me hard when Trey, who was set to play Tim that week in the Big Sombrero, mentioned he was considering zeroing out his lineup, but he expected that Tim wouldn’t have wanted that. He’s really gone, I thought, as the tears fell. Tim’s really gone.
We all knew the day would come when someone in the league would die. We never expected it to happen so soon.
The league will go on, but it won’t be the same. I’ll never forget my friend Tim Miller, and while many of my memories will have nothing to do with fantasy football, I never would have gotten to know him as well as I did without the Big Sombrero League.
If you’re in a league like that, don’t take it for granted.
We don’t play for money in either the FBL or BSFFL. Don’t need to, because what we’ve got is already priceless.
