Brice Cherry: Win your fantasy league, but better yet, win a friend

In October, we had to say farewell to one of our brothers. When I got the call from Dave that Tim had passed away, I was shell-shocked. My schedule was particularly busy that day, so much of the day I was able to occupy my mind with other tasks than the thought of the loss of my friend. But later that night, it really hit me hard when Trey, who was set to play Tim that week in the Big Sombrero, mentioned he was considering zeroing out his lineup, but he expected that Tim wouldn’t have wanted that. He’s really gone, I thought, as the tears fell. Tim’s really gone.

We all knew the day would come when someone in the league would die. We never expected it to happen so soon.

The league will go on, but it won’t be the same. I’ll never forget my friend Tim Miller, and while many of my memories will have nothing to do with fantasy football, I never would have gotten to know him as well as I did without the Big Sombrero League.

If you’re in a league like that, don’t take it for granted.

We don’t play for money in either the FBL or BSFFL. Don’t need to, because what we’ve got is already priceless.

