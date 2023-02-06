Connally High School has become a hotbed of highly touted recruits as of late, and five of those athletes officially signed on with collegiate programs on Monday morning. Two track stars and three football players were honored by Connally in a signing ceremony that had been rescheduled from last week due to the weather.

Head football coach Terry Gerik acknowledged how special the ceremony was, not only for the guys signing but for the Connally community.

“Number one, it's given them an opportunity to do something after high school and also get their education paid for,” Gerik said. “For a lot of our kids who saw the signing today, they know that if you work really hard and you do what you're supposed to, you could possibly have an opportunity.

"We talk to our kids about this all the time. You know, not everybody's going to get this opportunity, but the ones who do have to take advantage of it. It's kind of like a blessing.”

Taking their hurdling talents to the next level are Karmelo Barnes and Simeon Childress. Barnes, a district finalist in the 110-meter hurdles as a sophomore and a regional finalist as a junior, will join the track program at Minot State University in North Dakota.

Childress, who was a regional qualifier in the 110 and 300 hurdles the past two seasons as well as a state finalist and district champion as a junior, signed with Hardin Simmons University in Abilene.

Also staying in Texas are three football athletes in Jamarie Wiggins, Kaiden Turner and Jelani McDonald. Connally football has been garnering attention from big schools and these three signings could open doors for more recruiting out of the Cadets’ program in coming years, Gerik said.

“I think overall, our kids understand that you have to work really hard to get in this situation,” Gerik said. “At the same time it's pretty amazing when you have a head football coach at an SEC school and they walked through the weight room when everybody's working out. Kids realize that, ‘Hey, I better work harder. I might not get opportunities like this.’”

Continuing the Waco to Huntsville pipeline, Wiggings will be joining Sam Houston State. The defensive back was a first-team all-district safety as a junior and was named Co-Defensive MVP in District 11-4A and a Super Centex second-team honoree. He'll join another former Connally defensive stud at Sam Houston in Kavian Gaither, the reigning WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Heading to Nacogdoches, Turner will become part of the football program at Stephen F. Austin as a First Team All-District defensive tackle as a junior and a senior.

McDonald, a four-star recruit who had previously committed to Oklahoma State and also had an offer form TCU, announced that he would be signing with the University of Texas on Jan. 7. The Cadets’ quarterback/defensive back will join the Longhorns as a safety.

At Connally, McDonald was a first-team all-district quarterback as a junior and was also district MVP as a senior as well as the Super Centex second-team return specialist. Gerik said it could be a year or two before McDonald touches the field but that he’s got what it takes to produce down in Austin.

“He enjoyed his visits down there. He also enjoyed the coaching staff and built some relationships with them,” Gerik said. “I think he's got a great opportunity to play there eventually. Most of these kids are at a school that size, in a big-time college program, it may be a year or two before they get to play. I think if he works really hard, he's got the talent and he's a great young man. So. hopefully he'll be able to make it there and do something.”