Many will say that football is America’s sport, but it’s a sport that has largely been reserved for the male population.

And perhaps the tackle version of the game will remain that way through the near future, but tides are turning as California becomes the next state to add girls’ flag football to its repertoire of high school athletics.

On Feb. 3, the California Interscholastic Federation, the Golden State’s version of the University Interscholastic League, approved a plan to make flag football an official sport for girls beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I applaud anybody for trying to create more opportunities for kids to participate in athletics or any extracurricular,” said Midway ISD athletic director Brad Shelton. “I think it’s vital for their development. I think it’s vital for education. Sports are supposed to be an extension of the classroom and getting more kids opportunities to participate is exactly what we should be doing.”

California joins states such as Georgia and Colorado in adding the sport to their high school leagues. In early December, the Georgia High School Association crowned three state champions in its third year of championship play. In Colorado, the Colorado High School Athletic Association set forth a three-year pilot program last October to make flag football a sanctioned sport by 2025.

Could football frenzy Texas be next?

“If there’s enough interest generated and a desire in Texas amongst Texans to participate in that, anybody can go to a UIL legislative session and propose a rule change, propose a sport, and the legislative council considers and acts on that… there’s a formal process that that has to go through,” Shelton said. “There’s facilities and operational things that have to be considered, but in the event that all those things are good and there’s enough interest generated and it’s a UIL sport, I don’t know why we wouldn’t do it.”

The most recent sport to be added by the UIL was water polo, which was approved in 2019 and made its debut this athletic year. Shelton noted that there wouldn’t be any reason flag football couldn’t follow the same path should there be enough interest.

“I think it’s gone fairly well,” Shelton noted of the addition. “We had two full teams. We had a full boys’ team and a full girls’ team. Both of them were successful. Our girls’ team went three or four rounds in the playoffs, and it was awesome. So that’s the most recent sport that has been added by the UIL.”

There does seem to be a certain amount of interest in Texas for girls’ flag football as shown by the actions of Fort Worth ISD last spring. The school district, with the backing of the Dallas Cowboys and Nike, formed what was one of a few in the state to offer the sport to its students.

“I think it’s an interesting topic and it’s something that I think you’d have to consider the logistics of that,” said Waco High head football coach Linden Heldt. “As a football coach, anytime you’re going to get more people involved in a game that we love, get them the opportunity to participate and use that as a way to direct and mold kids to be better and live better, I think that’s a positive. So, I think it’s an interesting thing, to kind of look into if logistically you can get it all planned out.”

Many professional teams such as the Cowboys and the Houston Texans have invested in kick starting leagues as well as providing equipment. On January 31, National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Texans announced the launch of a program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike that will feature eight local Houston middle school and high school teams. Many youth leagues have also begun providing flag football as an option for both girls and boys.

From Heldt’s perspective, if flag football were to become a varsity sport, youth programs would be where the interest could be sparked.

“I think you’re beginning to see kind of the budding stages of some of that stuff coming through in the youth because what I tend to see is something starting at a younger level,” Heldt said. “Then as it slowly builds, those third graders become fourth graders, fourth graders become fifth graders, and now all of a sudden you have a huge cluster.”

“When those kids arrive at high school, well that’s when it becomes a UIL sport, because people have a demand for that to occur. So, it may take a few years to kind of bring that youth movement up to high school. I could see it happening because these organizations never offered girls’ flag football and now they are, so clearly there’s some kind of demand for it.”