Canada surges past Baylor in GLOBL JAM

TORONTO -- Canada closed with a late rally to overcome Baylor, 69-67, in the second round of the GLOBL JAM on Wednesday night.

Representing the USA, the Bears fell to 0-2 in the tournament following Tuesday's 88-77 loss to Italy in the opening game.

The Bears held a 60-56 lead before Canada went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Freshman Keyonte George, who led the Bears with 19 points after scoring 32 against Italy, nailed a pair of late 3-pointers but they weren't enough.

West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bears. Marcus Carr collected 14 points and five assists for Canada while Emanuel Miller finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bears will face Brazil at 1 p.m. Thursday, and the game will be televised on ESPN+.