Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 5

CENTRAL TEXAS HONOR ROLL
OFFENSE
QB Braylan Drake, Cameron Yoe — 21 of 26 for 323 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception
RB Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 22 carries for 229 yards and 3 TDs
RB Mario Porter, Frost — 18 carries for 103 yards and 2 TDs
QB Jacob Newkirk, Gatesville — 22 of 35 for 312 yards and 2 TDs; 2 interceptions
RB Rayshon Smith, Gatesville — 32 carries for 268 yards and 5 TDS
WR Jadon Porter, Lorena — 3 receptions for 114 yards and 2 TDs
WR Averion Johnson, Mart — 4 receptions for 92 yards and 2 receiving TDs
QB Jonah Ross, Mart — 13 of 15 for 239 yards and 5 passing TDs
RB Sebastian Torres, McGregor — 18 carries for 200 yards and 2 TDs
QB/WR Junior Thornton, Midway — 6 of 11 for 158 yards and 2 passing TDs, 2 pt conversion; 18 carries for 210 yards and 3 rushing TDs; 1 reception for 43 yards and a TD
RB Dom Hill, Midway — 25 carries for 190 yards and 1 TD
RB Naje Drakes, University — 7 carries for 108 yards, 1 rushing TD, 3 receptions for 35 yards and 2 TD, 1 KO return for 48 yards
RB Mekhi Sandolph, University — 13 carries for 123 yards, 1 TD, KO return for 63 yards
WR Easton Paxton, West — 6 receptions for 119 yards and 2 TD
RB TJ McCutcheon, West — 10 carries for 115 yards and 3 TD
RB Tanner Bean, Wortham — 9 carries for 115 yards and 5 TD
QB Ryken Lewis, Wortham — 6 of 6 for 173 yards and 1 TD
DEFENSE
DB Ja’Quorius Hardman, Cameron Yoe — 18 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL
LB Mario Porter, Frost — 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 fumble recovery
DL Gabe Martinez, Frost — 12 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB pressures
DL Jacen Stanford, Frost — 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 QB pressures
S Aiden Necessary, Gatesville — 11 tackles (4 solo); 1 PBU
LB Sean Aguilar, Gatesville — 11 tackles (4 solo); 1 interception
LB Lawson Mooney, Gatesville — 15 tackles (9 solo)
DE Kason Herbelin, Gatesville — 9 tackles (4 solo), 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
LB Theile Alvarado, Gatesville — 9 tackles (5 solo),1 TFL, 1 forced fumble
LB Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro — 22 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL
LB Leo Lopez, Hillsboro — 13 tackles (3 solo), 2 caused fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 PBU
LB Tory Brooks, Hillsboro — 10 tackles (6 solo), 2 interceptions (1 for a TD), 2 PBUs
DE Monte Swaner, Mart — 9 tackles (2 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery for a TD, 2 hurries
LB JD Bell, Mart — 10 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry
DL Frank Cruz, McGregor — 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 caused fumble
DE Dylan Oliveres, Robinson — 8 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks, 2 TFL
S Travis Lathern, Robinson — 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 QB pressure
LB Kyle Finan, Rosebud-Lott — 9 tackles
LB Clayton Dosckocil, Rosebud-Lott — 10 tackles
LB Jae’jaun Harris, University — 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
LB Ty’Odrick Wagner, University — 8 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TFL, 1 QB hurry
CB Dantrell Degrate, University — 9 tackles, 1 forced fumble
LB Joe Caballero, University — 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 QB hurry
LB Zane Harper, West — 11 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB pressure, 1 Sack
DT Cash Fuller, West — 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB pressure
Honorable Mention
Armando Reyes, Trayjen Wilcox and Landen Greene, Cameron Yoe; Riley Finney, Clifton; Cameron Coffman, Connally; Kyle Shafer and Adrian Smith, Gatesville; Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena; Brandon Lundy, Wesley Carroll, Cadynn Villareal, Caiden Arnett and Heston Sauls, Mart; Daytron Owens, Darieus Dixon, and Carter Chandler, McGregor.
SIX-MAN
Brady Schulz, Abbott — 2 carries for 73 yards and 2 TDs
Elijah Williams, Texas Wind — 22 carries for 270 yards and 4 TDs
Ace Vernon, Texas Wind — 8 tackles, 2 sacks
Everett Wilson, Texas Wind — 8 tackles, 4 kick returns for 102 yards
Mason Hejl, Abbott — 8 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL
Honorable Mention
Karsyn Johnson and Riley Sustala, Abbott; Foster Trice, Texas Wind.