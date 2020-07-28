Chad Conine: Cherished baseball cards found after two-decade search

A totally surprising, completely serendipitous thing happened to me on Monday.
I got a big chunk of my youth back.
Well, sort of.
My parents recently sold their house near Granbury and have been in the process of moving out after more than 22 years in one spot. I’ve made a couple of trips to bring home some furniture as they’re in a big time downsize. In fact, I went up Sunday evening to play some golf in Glen Rose before I picked up an end table at their place.
Then on Monday morning my mom, Shana Conine, texts me “I found some more baseball cards – a blue notebook and some long boxes … What do you want me to do with them?”
I thought I knew what that meant and it brought all the rest of my plans for the day to a screeching halt – the good kind, not the “there’s not going to be a Big 12 basketball tournament” kind.
I’ve been looking for that blue notebook for more than two decades.
When my family moved away from Waco to Granbury in 1997, I wasn’t thrilled about it. But I was about to be a sophomore at Texas Tech, so I could deal with it. I had some bad days, though, including the day they told me to clean out my bedroom closet. I responded by indiscriminately throwing a bunch of stuff in the back of my truck, driving to the nearest dumpster and rage heaving a portion of my childhood.
I knew my mom wouldn’t throw away my baseball cards. So all these years, I just figured they had been a casualty of that bad afternoon in the summer of 1997.
The thing is, that blue notebook contained all of my “good” cards. I mean more than 600 of the ones I’d deemed cool enough to put in one of those 3x3x3 plastic sleeves. Ken Griffey Jr., Bo Jackson, Don Mattingly, Nolan Ryan, Darryl Strawberry, Frank Thomas, Tony Gwynn, Barry Bonds, Ozzie Smith, Mike Schmidt … if they were anywhere near awesome in 1989, they were in there.
My mom had texted about 8:45 a.m. I texted back to confirm it was the prized notebook in question and it was. So, less than two hours later, I had my house and work ducks in a row and was on the highway to Granbury.
There was a lot of news swirling around on Monday, a lot of it pretty frustrating. But for once in this whole COVID-19 fiasco, my mind was elsewhere. I basically spent Monday in the late 80s, early 90s.
You’ve got to realize, the last time I saw these baseball cards the internet barely existed. So I geeked out a little. Once I got the cards home, I started going through and researching how much different ones sold for on eBay. Then I unpacked the long boxes that had been in hiding with the blue notebook. It contained Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson rookie cards, a few football cards – Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders and John Elway among them – and a smattering of basketball cards.
In all, I figure there were more than 2,000 sports cards to sort through. In other words, an evening well spent.
I’ve always loved baseball cards. These days, I make an annual trip to Bankston’s on Valley Mills at Christmas because that’s what I get my nephews Eli and Evan Cockrell. I was in there a week ago too as I figured my other nephews Ben, Beau and Sam Webb could stand to get out of the house for a few minutes.
Obviously, the first thing people have said when I tell them about finding my cards after 20 years is, “I bet there are some valuable ones in there.” I think they’re probably right. But judging from the internet it looks like the market varies wildly.
It doesn’t matter, though. I’m not selling.
Maybe I could get $1,000 for the lot. But if Monday taught me anything it’s that the thrill of seeing those cards again was worth way more. I can’t wait to show them to my sports-crazed nephews.
I grew up hearing stories about people who had a Mickey Mantle rookie card, but their mom threw away their collection. My mom is too much of a sports fan to be one of those moms. So I blamed myself.
But, really, what we inadvertently teamed up to do was put them away in a time capsule (the attic) for just the right moment.
