Chad Conine: Cherished baseball cards found after two-decade search

In all, I figure there were more than 2,000 sports cards to sort through. In other words, an evening well spent.

I’ve always loved baseball cards. These days, I make an annual trip to Bankston’s on Valley Mills at Christmas because that’s what I get my nephews Eli and Evan Cockrell. I was in there a week ago too as I figured my other nephews Ben, Beau and Sam Webb could stand to get out of the house for a few minutes.

Obviously, the first thing people have said when I tell them about finding my cards after 20 years is, “I bet there are some valuable ones in there.” I think they’re probably right. But judging from the internet it looks like the market varies wildly.

It doesn’t matter, though. I’m not selling.

Maybe I could get $1,000 for the lot. But if Monday taught me anything it’s that the thrill of seeing those cards again was worth way more. I can’t wait to show them to my sports-crazed nephews.

I grew up hearing stories about people who had a Mickey Mantle rookie card, but their mom threw away their collection. My mom is too much of a sports fan to be one of those moms. So I blamed myself.

But, really, what we inadvertently teamed up to do was put them away in a time capsule (the attic) for just the right moment.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.