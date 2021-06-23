Chad Conine: College sports headed for more money, more problems

College sports is already the weirdest configuration of a sports league on the planet.

If you don’t believe me, go into a pub in England and strike up a conversation with a sports fan. You’ll find yourself explaining that college sports is every bit as big of an enterprise in the United States as pro sports. The person might already know that, but it is probably still a little mind boggling.

If you really want to blow them away, go into the specific numbers. Tell them Stanford has 30-something athletic teams and that most American universities field between 15 and 20 sports programs. At pretty much every NCAA Division I school, the athletic department has more than 500 student-athletes on campus. Add in coaches and other personnel and you’re well into the 1,000s.

And then, as the cherry on top, try explaining the difference between Power 5 and Group of 5 and NCAA Division I and Division II and Division III and the NJCAA.

It’s weird, right? This gargantuan activity that so many of us participate in/overindulge/live by from September to June has evolved into a pretty eccentric animal.

Well, friends, the evolution is lurching forward again.