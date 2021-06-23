Chad Conine: College sports headed for more money, more problems

College sports is already the weirdest configuration of a sports league on the planet.
If you don’t believe me, go into a pub in England and strike up a conversation with a sports fan. You’ll find yourself explaining that college sports is every bit as big of an enterprise in the United States as pro sports. The person might already know that, but it is probably still a little mind boggling.
If you really want to blow them away, go into the specific numbers. Tell them Stanford has 30-something athletic teams and that most American universities field between 15 and 20 sports programs. At pretty much every NCAA Division I school, the athletic department has more than 500 student-athletes on campus. Add in coaches and other personnel and you’re well into the 1,000s.
And then, as the cherry on top, try explaining the difference between Power 5 and Group of 5 and NCAA Division I and Division II and Division III and the NJCAA.
It’s weird, right? This gargantuan activity that so many of us participate in/overindulge/live by from September to June has evolved into a pretty eccentric animal.
Well, friends, the evolution is lurching forward again.
In a display of impeccably bad timing, the age of Name, Image, Likeness has landed on us. Already this summer, state lawmakers in Texas and many other states have passed legislation that allows college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. I’m not a lawyer, but I think this means they can get a cut of jersey sales or appear in an advertisement for Western Sizzlin’ and name their price.
On Monday, the Supreme Court seemingly got in the act. In National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston, SCOTUS decided that the NCAA isn’t immune to antitrust laws and therefore it can’t make rules limiting the educational benefits offered to the college athletes.
Some have rushed to interpret that as meaning college athletes can get paid by the universities. But that’s not exactly right. It just means the school can provide lap tops, offer to pay for postgraduate degrees, etc.
I’ve been trying to keep up with and understand all of this. But I’m just a dude that covers ball games. So I called up an old friend who has been working in athletics administration for as long as I’ve been a sportswriter.
We talked about these issues and he helped me understand things a little more clearly. I think I kind of expected him to say that everything is going to be fine and that the schools’ athletic programs were getting prepared.
That’s not what he said.
In fact, he had the same kind of interpretation as I have had at times. This could be the end of college sports as we’ve known them. We might look back at pre-2021 as the last of the golden days.
Of course, there’s always the instinct to fear the worst. Rest assured that my conversation with my friend was not all gloom and doom.
One thing he predicted is that there are going to be some outrageous deals struck in the near future. Somewhere like Ohio State or Oklahoma or Auburn, a star student-athlete is going to strike an endorsement payday for $250,000 or maybe even more. At that moment, many of your drama queen sports personalities will either write that it’s about time that athletes were compensated for what they bring into the schools, or they’ll claim that this is the end of college sports.
Certainly a deal like that would tend to unbalance the playing field. I’m pretty sure a certain athletic department 90 miles down Interstate 35 from here, which has its own ESPN network, relishes the idea of tipping the scales further in its favor. Yeah, I’m talking about you, Texas.
However, my friend and I agreed that the market should correct itself, probably sooner than later. There will be some five-star football and basketball players who get rich before their names are ever called in the Draft, and long before they can legally buy a beer at the grocery store. But maybe in the long run we’ll see the hard-working college athlete get a modest bump in his or her financial situation and, in some cases, have more incentive to stay in school.
It’s going to be a bumpy ride, though. The SCOTUS decision earlier this week, more than anything, shows us just how much untangling and restructuring has to be done.
My gut is that college sports will find a way and the drama on the field will be as good as ever.
Just think, March Madness could feature a Loyola Chicago squad, which collectively earns $200 and a hug from Sister Jean, taking down a bloated Longhorn team with a multimillion-dollar payroll.
That would be the good kind of weird.