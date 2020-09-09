Chad Conine: Early buy-in on Mahomes paid big

Here in 2020, it’s easy to get caught daydreaming about simpler, sweeter times.
This week, I’ve been reminiscing on one particular weekend in 2014 when I was subbing in for a friend covering the Texas Rangers for a national wire service. The Rangers were hosting the Cleveland Indians and it also happened to be the weekend of the MLB draft.
So keeping an eye on the draft was part of my assignment, but I was also following with other interests. The previous February, my alma mater, Texas Tech, had signed a three-star quarterback named Patrick Mahomes to its football recruiting class. The Mahomes kid was a multi-sport standout and the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes. If Patrick Mahomes II went high enough in the MLB draft that weekend, he might never have worn a Red Raider uniform.
At the time, there were two major factors in my wanting Mahomes to make it to the Texas Tech campus as a freshman in the fall of 2014. Obviously, you can never have too many quarterback prospects. But he could also potentially help the Red Raider baseball team, which just happened to be hosting an NCAA Super Regional that same weekend. I was potentially more excited about Mahomes’ ability on the diamond, although I remember my dad having a conversation with someone on a golf course somewhere that knew Pat Mahomes Sr. and said the kid really wanted to play college football.
All of that to say I can pinpoint the moment when I bought fan stock in Patrick Mahomes. He went in the 37th round of that draft, picked by the Detroit Tigers and soon after arrived on campus in Lubbock.
To have started following Mahomes so early in his career, I feel sort of like someone who saw U2 play in a bar in New York City in December of 1980. I guess that means someone who watched Mahomes play for Whitehouse High School would be like a fan who saw U2 in Ireland before they ever even played a show in London.
Now here we are a little more than six years past the 2014 MLB draft and Mahomes is the No. 1 star in the NFL. Fresh off his Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory in February, Mahomes has a 12-year, $450-million contract and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews has a new engagement ring that’s roughly the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.
On Thursday night, the Chiefs take center stage in what just might be the best sports moment of 2020 since Kansas City won the Super Bowl. The Chiefs host the Texans in the NFL season opener in a year when it’s a victory that they’re even playing.
To underscore how amazing this fan journey with Mahomes has been, let me take you back to the moment when I could see that this kid was going to be something special.
Or more accurately, when Mahomes convinced my dad, John Conine.
TCU had already beaten Texas Tech when the score was 54-20 with almost 10 minutes left in the third quarter in the fall of 2014. The Horned Frogs would go on to win the game, 82-27, but if you concentrate on that gaudy final score, you might have missed something very important.
Near the end of the third quarter, Mahomes had replaced starting QB Davis Webb and was leading a march that started on the Red Raider 25 and reached the TCU 3. On third-and-goal from there, Mahomes was sprinting to his left, trying to get an angle to the corner of the end zone when he recognized a defensive back leaving his receiver and moving toward him. He flipped a pass over the defender — the kind of dish a point guard might make to a post player on a pick-and-roll — and wide open receiver Dylan Cantrell caught it for the touchdown.
My dad’s words: “That kid knows how to play.”
I loved watching Mahomes play for Texas Tech. They didn’t win as much as Red Raiders fans would’ve liked, but there were still some fantastic moments.
I was in Lubbock to cover a basketball game the day Mahomes declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season in early January of 2017. That night, the Red Raider basketball team upset No. 7 West Virginia when Anthony Livington nailed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of overtime. At the time, I thought it was kind of a bad news/good news type of day.
However, upon further review, following Mahomes’ NFL career has been so much more fun than another year of college. What is it Sting says? If you love somebody, set them free.
Here’s hoping Mahomes can continue to create “Wow!” inspiring highlights while at the same time maintaining his level-headed-but-fun-loving, role-model-worthy personality.
Because, you know what? The kid knows how to play.
