Chad Conine: Early buy-in on Mahomes paid big

All of that to say I can pinpoint the moment when I bought fan stock in Patrick Mahomes. He went in the 37th round of that draft, picked by the Detroit Tigers and soon after arrived on campus in Lubbock.

To have started following Mahomes so early in his career, I feel sort of like someone who saw U2 play in a bar in New York City in December of 1980. I guess that means someone who watched Mahomes play for Whitehouse High School would be like a fan who saw U2 in Ireland before they ever even played a show in London.

Now here we are a little more than six years past the 2014 MLB draft and Mahomes is the No. 1 star in the NFL. Fresh off his Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory in February, Mahomes has a 12-year, $450-million contract and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews has a new engagement ring that’s roughly the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.

On Thursday night, the Chiefs take center stage in what just might be the best sports moment of 2020 since Kansas City won the Super Bowl. The Chiefs host the Texans in the NFL season opener in a year when it’s a victory that they’re even playing.

To underscore how amazing this fan journey with Mahomes has been, let me take you back to the moment when I could see that this kid was going to be something special.