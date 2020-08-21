Chad Conine: Heart docs tap brakes on COVID-19 panic

My dad was driving and I was riding shotgun as my family traveled back to Waco from Lubbock one night sometime before my freshman year of high school.
I guess my dad had planned to have a talk with me because it was the kind of thing a parent knows is coming, and also knows the kid probably doesn’t. I just remember my dad calmly and sympathetically telling me I wouldn’t be allowed to try out for basketball in high school.
I knew that I had WPW – Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, an electrical condition of the heart that can cause atrial fibrillation – and that it was the reason I wasn’t allowed to play junior high football. I don’t think I had fully grasped that I wouldn’t be able to continue my school hoops career. Obviously the fact that I still remember the conversation more than 25 years later is proof that it was quite a revelation.
It’s a tough thing when an athlete has to give up a sport, no matter what age. But heart problems and athletics don’t mix. That’s one thing I learned growing up with WPW. That was the case way before COVID-19 came along.
So you can bet that cardiologists are watching the signs presented by this novel coronavirus.
What’s interesting, though, is that some of them – really good ones from what I can tell – are saying that shutting down sports in order to protect athletes from heart problems is a big, unnecessary, fear-inducing overreaction.
About two weeks ago, I was talking with my close friend Dr. Shawn Skeen, a cardiologist at Waco Cardiology Associates, when he mentioned a study that had been published about COVID-19’s link to heart disease. He was concerned that the study was too limited and likely to cause a panic among a public that is already inclined to knee-jerk react to coronavirus news.
It was an informative conversation.
And then a few days later, I heard that a prominent cardiologist from the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Michael Ackerman, had said essentially the same thing when he was interviewed by David Smoak and company on Sic’Em 365 Radio. While the Big Ten and Pac-12 were pointing to anecdotal evidence of heart problems associated with the coronavirus, Dr. Ackerman was telling Baylor fans that his son, who happens to attend Baylor, would be going back to school and, if he were a football player, he would be playing football.
Dr. Ackerman, a verifiable expert in sudden cardiac death, carefully described the link between certain viruses and infection of the heart muscles, or myocarditis, when he was interviewed by Sic’Em 365.
Since then, Ackerman has been credited by multiple media outlets for advising the Big 12 and helping the coming football season stay on track.
When I mentioned Dr. Ackerman to Dr. Skeen, my friend basically said, “Yep, he’s the man.”
I’ve been fortunate to have Dr. Skeen to talk to through this whole coronavirus pandemic. The one thing he has consistently said is that this is a brand new virus and we don’t know enough about it to draw long-term conclusions yet.
I talked to him about my idea for writing this column and he was very encouraging.
He said in his practice he routinely sees patients with myocarditis, both athletes and non-athletes. Like with any medical condition, the diagnoses span a broad spectrum of severity. In many cases with young, otherwise healthy patients, he advises them to limit physical activity that would cause an elevated heart rate for a period of time to allow the heart inflammation to heal.
It’s not that different from wearing a boot to treat a severely sprained ankle.
At the same time, Dr. Skeen doesn’t want to see a flood of myocarditis diagnoses based on MRI results. He said that’s contrary to the way doctors treat this heart condition. He said a combination of tests – EKG, echocardiogram, blood tests and an MRI – are preferable in making a complete assessment.
Dr. Skeen said athletes who present with symptoms of myocarditis – chest pains or shortness of breath – should absolutely see a doctor and get checked out. “The way people present is very important to the diagnosis of myocarditis,” he said.
On the other hand, asymptomatic cases of myocarditis often occur and pass without ever being detected. It’s common for viruses to cause heart muscle inflammation, but that’s no reason to panic.
“The vast majority of people who have myocarditis are asymptomatic and recover without complication,” Dr. Skeen said.
So when we hear that a college football player has decided to sit out the season due to a heart condition related to COVID-19, let’s assume he presented with symptoms, has been through a series of tests and made the call with the help of a cardiologist.
But let’s not assume that COVID-19 causes permanent, irreparable damage to the heart in most cases, especially for college athletes, because that’s the kind of hysteria that Dr. Ackerman and Dr. Skeen have spoken up against.
Like I said, I once had a heart condition I believed was permanent but manageable. I didn’t play high school basketball, but I continued to play pick-up and rec basketball. (Two-time church league city champs, go FBC Woodway Ducks!).
I actually went into atrial fibrillation many times, including while playing in a pick-up basketball game at the Waco Family Y when I was a senior in high school. That incident led to an electrophysiological ablation performed by Dr. Sonny Jackman in Oklahoma City in 1996. It took more than 12 hours, but Dr. Jackman was able to fix my heart’s electrical wiring.
I’m telling you, these heart doctors know their stuff.
