Chad Conine: Heart docs tap brakes on COVID-19 panic

My dad was driving and I was riding shotgun as my family traveled back to Waco from Lubbock one night sometime before my freshman year of high school.

I guess my dad had planned to have a talk with me because it was the kind of thing a parent knows is coming, and also knows the kid probably doesn’t. I just remember my dad calmly and sympathetically telling me I wouldn’t be allowed to try out for basketball in high school.

I knew that I had WPW – Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, an electrical condition of the heart that can cause atrial fibrillation – and that it was the reason I wasn’t allowed to play junior high football. I don’t think I had fully grasped that I wouldn’t be able to continue my school hoops career. Obviously the fact that I still remember the conversation more than 25 years later is proof that it was quite a revelation.

It’s a tough thing when an athlete has to give up a sport, no matter what age. But heart problems and athletics don’t mix. That’s one thing I learned growing up with WPW. That was the case way before COVID-19 came along.

So you can bet that cardiologists are watching the signs presented by this novel coronavirus.