Chad Conine: Sportswriter by trade, sports uncle for life

Well, friends, it’s the middle of the summer. We’ve tied a bow on the high school and college sports year and, for the past 10 days or so, I’ve been the only full-time member of our sports staff in town.
So today I’m going to write about my favorite athletes on the planet: my 13 nieces and nephews.
You might be thinking that 13 is a big number. It is and I’ll explain how I arrive at it. My sisters, Chaney Cockrell and Calley Durant, have a combined four kids. Then there are the three guys whom I have claimed as brothers for the past 40-plus years. They are the sons of Danny and Nelma Webb and they add in nine more. Boom. Lucky 13.
A little more than 17 years ago, the first of the 13 came along and I wrote a column forecasting the sports life of my brother and his son. I sort of used the opportunity to take a cheap shot at all the sports parent behaviors that I deemed out of bounds. When I read that column these days (I believe it’s still framed and hanging in my nephew’s bedroom) all I can think is it must have been nice to be young and dumb.
True confession, I have yelled at sports officials in at least four different youth sports. I particularly lambasted one soccer referee who had the nerve to give my niece a red card.
Ahh, but there have been many more moments to cheer than to jeer. I’ve seen goals and touchdowns and home runs and 3-pointers and strikeouts. I’ve liked plenty of pictures of dance recitals and cheer competitions although I admit I haven’t attended either of those yet.
This past weekend, my 9-year-old nephew Evan hit a pair of home runs, which I watched on Facebook. I saw his older brother Eli blast an opposite field homer in person in Lorena last summer.
During the sports shut down last year, I spent a few afternoons pitching batting practice to Eli and Evan in my parents’ big front yard. They were smashing the ball so hard that my dad was nervous I might take one off the skull. I guess he had more confidence in their hitting ability than my reflexes. (I survived unharmed.)
Four of my nephews have played together on the same soccer team for eight seasons. I’ve seen them progress from rug rats who were more or less lost on the soccer pitch to actual bona fide soccer players.
The aforementioned niece, she of the (possibly deserved) red card, is a sports story unto herself. For years, she was dragged along to her older brother’s football games, rarely showing the least bit of interest in the action on the field. Then she signed up for soccer as a 9-year-old. By the time I made it out to the soccer complex, a couple of games into the season, she was the best player in the match. I’m not really even being biased. She scored goal after goal and, pretty soon, was leading her team to city championships.
Another one of my nieces plays on a soccer team that’s so good that the parents have to plead with the coach to take it easy on the opponents.
It’s a lot of fun and a little bit instructive for me as a sportswriter.
For many years I’ve been an objective, uninvested observer at most ball games and I’ve listened with a cynical ear as parents hollered pointers at their kids and yelled at refs. I still don’t have any patience for basketball fans who scream “Come on ref! Get ‘em off ‘em!” because that phrase has no meaning. But knowing my sisters’ and brothers’ perspective gives me a clearer picture of the fact that every athlete on the field or court — high school, college or pro — is somebody’s kid.
Of course, my favorite moments are the times I get to talk to my nieces and nephews right after their games. Just like when I’m interviewing players, they have varying interest in unpacking what just happened. Some just want a high five, but a couple of them will dissect pretty much every pitch or play with me.
So that’s my sports column for today. Tomorrow I’ll go back to writing about your kids. Today I’m all about Luke, Lucy, Halle, Eli, Miles, Ben, Beau, Sam, Sadie, Evan, Addy, Reagan and Ella. Go squad!
By the way, none of them will ever beat me at golf.