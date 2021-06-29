Chad Conine: Sportswriter by trade, sports uncle for life

Well, friends, it’s the middle of the summer. We’ve tied a bow on the high school and college sports year and, for the past 10 days or so, I’ve been the only full-time member of our sports staff in town.

So today I’m going to write about my favorite athletes on the planet: my 13 nieces and nephews.

You might be thinking that 13 is a big number. It is and I’ll explain how I arrive at it. My sisters, Chaney Cockrell and Calley Durant, have a combined four kids. Then there are the three guys whom I have claimed as brothers for the past 40-plus years. They are the sons of Danny and Nelma Webb and they add in nine more. Boom. Lucky 13.

A little more than 17 years ago, the first of the 13 came along and I wrote a column forecasting the sports life of my brother and his son. I sort of used the opportunity to take a cheap shot at all the sports parent behaviors that I deemed out of bounds. When I read that column these days (I believe it’s still framed and hanging in my nephew’s bedroom) all I can think is it must have been nice to be young and dumb.

True confession, I have yelled at sports officials in at least four different youth sports. I particularly lambasted one soccer referee who had the nerve to give my niece a red card.