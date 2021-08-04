Chad Conine: Tracking with Biles, but not QB for the money

Go to YouTube and watch a Comaneci floor routine followed by a Biles floor routine. The difference is amazing. Biles’ sheer athleticism and innovation are miles ahead of Comaneci, who was the greatest gymnast of her generation.

That’s why it’s such a bummer that Biles had to pull out of competition in Tokyo during the team competition. Many sports fans scratched their heads as a seemingly perfectly heathy Biles cheered on the sidelines while her teammates competed. I understand the impulse.

Biles’s explanation is that she had come down with a case of the “twisties.” In other words, her sense of direction in midair was compromised. I can believe it. If you watch Biles on a tumbling pass, it’s hard to tell on television whether she’s upright or upside down as she’s spinning and twisting so high and so fast.

Can you imagine trying to do a stunt like that and not being able to trust your sense of where the ground is? Chances are you can’t. I can’t. Heck, I can’t even do a decent cartwheel.