Chad Conine: Tracking with Biles, but not QB for the money

It’s been a good summer to be a sportswriter. Plenty to write about, lots of opinions to be formed, shared and defended.
If you are so inclined, though usually I’m not, you can get in a Twitter war on a daily basis and mostly with a fresh new topic. Like I said, that’s not normally my favorite thing to do, although, like chips and queso, I sometimes find it irresistible. In that spirit, I’m going to see if I can generate some angry emails today because my inbox has been lacking in that category lately.
Let’s call this column “Get it; don’t get it.” There are a couple of subjects in the news this week. One draws my sympathy and the other distinctly does not.
First up, Simone Biles.
As the Tokyo Olympics opened and the gymnastics qualifying rounds commenced, I started to wonder if Simone Biles might be the most accomplished athlete in the history of Texas sports. Biles, in case you’re unaware, was raised by her grandparents in Spring, Texas, and continues to train there.
It’s easy to make a case for Biles as the most accomplished Texan athlete. She’s considered by many to be the greatest champion of her sports. She has won 19 World Championship gold medals, 10 more than anyone else. Biles has accumulated more Olympic gold medals than anyone since Nadia Comaneci.
Go to YouTube and watch a Comaneci floor routine followed by a Biles floor routine. The difference is amazing. Biles’ sheer athleticism and innovation are miles ahead of Comaneci, who was the greatest gymnast of her generation.
That’s why it’s such a bummer that Biles had to pull out of competition in Tokyo during the team competition. Many sports fans scratched their heads as a seemingly perfectly heathy Biles cheered on the sidelines while her teammates competed. I understand the impulse.
Biles’s explanation is that she had come down with a case of the “twisties.” In other words, her sense of direction in midair was compromised. I can believe it. If you watch Biles on a tumbling pass, it’s hard to tell on television whether she’s upright or upside down as she’s spinning and twisting so high and so fast.
Can you imagine trying to do a stunt like that and not being able to trust your sense of where the ground is? Chances are you can’t. I can’t. Heck, I can’t even do a decent cartwheel.
However, I can relate to the phenomenon of your body and brain not working together. I’ve had the shanks in golf before. In fact, I distinctly remember being on the driving range, the one that used to sit just off Interstate 35 where McLane Stadium now stands, and shanking an entire bucket of balls. It’s a weird feeling when no matter what you do, the ball squirts feebly off to the right.
Luckily, when you have the shanks, your feet are firmly planted on the ground. Simone’s unexplainable psychological hiccup occurs when her feet are yards off the ground and could be pointed in any direction.
So I get it.
It was satisfying to see her back in action on the balance beam on Tuesday. I’m not ready to agree with the excitable TV commentators that her bronze medal was her greatest accomplishment. I applaud her overcoming adversity. But let’s not forget the Rio de Janeiro Olympics when Biles gathered in team, all-around, vault and floor gold medals. That triumph set her apart as the greatest in her sport.
Don’t know what you got till it’s gone.
That brings me to the second half of my “Get it; don’t get it” game.
Earlier this week, Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he would skip his senior year of high school and go directly to Ohio State. As part of his reason, he cited the UIL informing him he would not be allowed to profit off of his name, image and likeness.
Ewers was the No. 1 rated prospect in the Class of 2021. As such, he was probably going to be the most famous high school football player in the country this year. He has a tremendous social media following and could have made some money, maybe a lot of money, through endorsements.
But the UIL said “no.”
Ewers was faced with a choice. He could have one more go-round with his high school teammates, tossing touchdown passes and celebrating on Friday nights, making a run at the Class 6A Division I state title (Ewers and the Dragons lost to Cade Klubnik and Austin Westlake in the state final last fall). Or he could make the statement that high school athletes should be paid for the attention they generate.
He chose the latter. It’s like the The Beatles sang: “Hurry up and buy me love.”
I suspect Ewers will regret this decision. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe he’ll win the Heisman this fall and lead Ohio State to a national title. In doing so, he would certainly make bank under college sports’ new NIL rules. But even if all that goes right, he’ll never be able to buy back the experience of playing his senior year of high school with the guys he came up with at Carroll.
Given how awkward last season was for 6A schools as they adjusted the season to accommodate COVID-19 protocols, I would think he would be especially keen to give it one more shot.
I wish him the best. But I don’t get it.