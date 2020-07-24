Chad Conine: Watching Rangers from living room box seats

And then COVID-19 happened.

I’m tempted to list all of my plans that were in place before everything was disrupted by this coronavirus pandemic. But I know my losses are trivial compared to people who have lost loved ones.

Nonetheless, not getting to go to opening day at Globe Life Field is a bummer.

Instead, I watched the game at my friends Jeremy and Robin Webb’s house. I made guacamole, which is better than anything they served The Ballpark, and we grilled out. It was a fun night.

We’re probably going to look back at these times when normal life went off the rails and appreciate that we spent time together in different ways and it was good.

As for watching the Rangers’ altered opening day with no one in the stands at their new park, well, it was weird.

Even so, It’s still opening day.

The Rangers aren’t supposed to be very good. But who knows? It’ll at least be fun to see how long they can stay in the American League West race. And if they fall out of contention a month from now … THAT’S HALFWAY THROUGH THE SEASON!