Chad Conine: Watching Rangers from living room box seats

The Texas Rangers’ season began on Friday night with starting pitcher Lance Lynn mowing down Colorado Rockies batters like a hungrier, bearded version of Nolan Ryan.
The Rangers hosted the Colorado Rockies in the first regular season game ever played at Globe Life Field. Texas donned jerseys with script “Rangers” on the front, the new look paying tribute to both the team’s beginnings at Arlington Stadium and the last 25 years across the street at the old ballpark.
But It wasn’t supposed to be this way, which should be the official tagline of 2020.
Even so, it was real sports that count and a chance to watch pro athletes play on television. Lynn struck out seven batters through the first four innings, looking as strong as his scraggly facial hair and healthy gut. At press deadline the Rangers and Rockies were scoreless as the pitchers seemed to be well ahead of the hitters in reaching midseason form.
Needless to say, I wasn’t at the game. I didn’t have the urge to apply for credentials for a lot of reasons. For one thing, covering Major League Baseball in a one-off situation is a lot like eating lunch in the cafeteria of the most cliquish high school in America. You get the distinct impression the everyday writers don’t want you there.
Anyway, I always go as a fan to opening day.
I’ve been attending the Rangers’ first home game pretty much every year since about 2001.
After I graduated from college, I lived in Fort Worth. A group of my friends, led by Bob Johns and David Rogers, had been attending opening day together for a while. I decided to buy a ticket and join them. At some point, my tagging along turned into being included in the group.
Then, when I moved to Waco in 2003 to work for the Trib, I would ride up to Arlington for the game with Johns and whomever else was in our group. For the past decade or more, that contingent has included Tommy Ross, Cliff Smith, Dave Deaconson, Ronny Higgins and a few others. By now we have a collection of well-worn stories and dumb traditions.
If you happen to see Deaconson around town, ask him what happens when you wear a Cubs hat to Rangers opening day.
The Ballpark in Arlington closed last September (I know it has another name, but my rule is that if you’ve been going there since 1994 you can call it whatever you want). We made one last trip for a hot Sunday afternoon game. Most of the day, I was more interested in finding a cool spot to watch the Kansas City Chiefs, but there were definitely some nostalgic moments.
I left the stadium that day with a good reason to look forward to the new indoor, air-conditioned confines of the then-under-construction Globe Life Field.
And then COVID-19 happened.
I’m tempted to list all of my plans that were in place before everything was disrupted by this coronavirus pandemic. But I know my losses are trivial compared to people who have lost loved ones.
Nonetheless, not getting to go to opening day at Globe Life Field is a bummer.
Instead, I watched the game at my friends Jeremy and Robin Webb’s house. I made guacamole, which is better than anything they served The Ballpark, and we grilled out. It was a fun night.
We’re probably going to look back at these times when normal life went off the rails and appreciate that we spent time together in different ways and it was good.
As for watching the Rangers’ altered opening day with no one in the stands at their new park, well, it was weird.
Even so, It’s still opening day.
The Rangers aren’t supposed to be very good. But who knows? It’ll at least be fun to see how long they can stay in the American League West race. And if they fall out of contention a month from now … THAT’S HALFWAY THROUGH THE SEASON!
My friend Mark Wood, who was a pitcher in college, has been telling me for months that one of the most relaxing things for him is to turn on the Rangers game at the end of the day in the summer. I feel like I’ve taken that for granted in the last few years since the Rangers were last relevant. It seems like a good habit to get back into now.
I guess what I’m saying is that even though the stadium is mostly empty, the glass is still half full.
