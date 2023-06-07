AUSTIN – Desperate to reach the state championship game, China Spring and Sinton played a game loaded with drama and numerous plot twists that eventually evolved into an endurance test.

Playing an exhausting 12 innings, the No. 4 Cougars outlasted the defending champion Pirates, 8-4, in the longest game in Class 4A state tournament history in Wednesday night’s semifinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Breaking through for four runs in the 12th, the Cougars (36-5-1) advanced to the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (33-6), which rolled to a 15-5 win over Canyon Randall in the semifinals.

After ending last season with a 2-1 loss to Argyle in the state semifinals, the Cougars needed a monumental effort to overcome No. 1 Sinton (37-4). And that’s exactly what they got.

“I’d like to say the toughest team won the game but they were equally as tough,” said China Spring coach Cory Beckham. “I just can’t say how proud I am of our players. We were down and out and we found a way and dug down deep inside.”

Tied 4-4 heading into the 12th, Braeden Brown hit Brenan Daniel with a pitch with one out before Trevor Black reached on leftfielder Rob Thomas’ error when he dropped the ball at the warning track after a long run.

Both Braxton Bowers and Dillon Bowers pushed across runs with perfectly executed squeeze bunts before Mason Kirk drilled a two-run double down the left-field line to open up an 8-4 lead.

“I was beating myself up for not bunting earlier in the game,” Beckham said. “When I had that chance there, I wasn’t going to second guess myself again. We’re going to drop down some bunts here and try to win the game. The players executed the bunts and I just can’t say how happy I am.”

Daniel was the winning pitcher as he pitched 6.1 innings in relief, allowing three hits and seven walks while striking out six. JC Hughes shut out the Pirates in the final inning to seal the win.

Kirk led China Spring’s attack with four hits, while Braxton Bowers came off the bench to get one of the game’s biggest hits to give China Spring the lead in the sixth.

Facing two-time Texas Gatorade player of the year Blake Mitchell after he relieved starter Jaquae Stewart, Bowers fouled off four pitches before ripping a run-scoring single to score Hughes with two outs in the sixth to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead.

The lead didn’t last long as Aidan Moody pounded a run-scoring double off the left-field wall to score Kash Wood, who led off the seventh with a walk.

The Cougars loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth as Daniel walked, Trevor Black was hit by Brown’s pitch, and Braxton Bowers reached on reliever Moody’s throwing error past first base.

But Brown retired the next three hitters to get out of the jam as Garrett Maddox struck out, Jacob Klement hit a fielder’s choice grounder and Kirk flew out.

The ninth inning was just as dramatic as Sinton loaded the bases with one out as Moody singled before Daniel hit Thomas and Marco Gonzales with pitches. But Stewart grounded into a double play as the Cougars sent the game to the 10th.

The Cougars struck first in the second inning when Klement drilled a two-run triple to right-center after Stewart walked Daniel and hit Jayden Honey with a pitch.

But the Pirates pulled into a 2-2 tie in the third inning when Nick Flores ripped a two-run triple past diving China Spring leftfielder Ryder Reeves. Flores’ two-out hit rolled all the way to the wall as Gonzalez and Stewart scored after drawing walks.

Honey got into trouble again in the fourth as Kaden McCoy drew a leadoff walk and Thomas reached on a bunt single.

With two outs, Gonzalez grounded to shortstop Kirk, but his throw to third skipped past third baseman Hughes. McCoy tried to score from second, but catcher Jase Garrett picked up the ball and threw to Honey covering the plate for the third out.

The Cougars regained a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Once again, Klement was a catalyst as he walked and moved to second on Kirk’s bunt single. Garrett then grounded to second baseman Flores, who tossed the ball to Gonzalez for the force at second base, but his throw to first sailed high to allow Klement to score the go-ahead run.

Sinton pulled into a 3-3 tie when Wood lifted a two-run double over Reeves’ head in left field to score courtesy runner Jarren Martinez.

Daniel stepped in to relieve after Honey walked McCoy. The Pirates loaded the bases with Moody’s walk but Daniel struck out Thomas to end the inning as the Cougars avoided facing Mitchell who was up next in the batting order.