Coaches forum spurs possible meeting with local officials

Local athletic directors and coaches voiced their concerns on Wednesday about the delayed start for in-person education, including fall sports.
They also discussed the possibility of bringing suggestions before the local health authority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly two dozen local school district athletic personnel met at Midway Activity Center to discuss concerns and raise questions about the delay-of-school order announced Tuesday by the Waco-McLennan County health authority.
The order postponed in-person classroom instruction and school activities until at least Sept. 8, leaving questions and concerns about fall sports and supervised athletic instructions for schools across the county.
Midway athletic director Brad Shelton organized the meeting and invited McLennan County Commissioner Ben Perry to listen and share information with the group. Shelton said the coaches did not question the reason for the order, but wanted their concerns heard.
“We understand our role in education and we met because we love kids and are passionate about the education of kids, but it was not our role to file an injunction or anything against the health authority,” Shelton said. “Ben Perry was gracious enough to come in, listen and have that conversation and it was incredibly positive and coaches were able to talk freely among peers.”
Perry listened and offered a resolution to the group by offering a chance to streamline communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My plan is to send an email to (Mayor Kyle Deaver) and (McLennan County Judge Scott Felton) to see if they would honor a request of a meeting so these (coaches) can be a part of the solution,” Perry said. “The meeting was never to create additional problems, but they want to help and try to see if the health district would consider some exemptions for outdoor activities for our local schools.”
Dr. Farley Verner, the health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, announced Tuesday all public and private K-12 schools in the county to postpone in-person classes until after Sept. 7. The order allowed remote instruction to proceed as planned, but barred all extracurricular activities to occur on school grounds under coaches’ supervision.
Perry said a suggestion was made by athletic personnel to amended the local order, similar to the one Tarrant County issued this week. All Tarrant County extracurricular activities can only take place if they are remote or outdoors and follow social distancing requirements of six feet, including facial coverings and other school-specific guidelines.
Shelton said many coaches understood the position of the local health district, but he felt the concern needed to be heard locally from those who have been working with students since summer workouts began in early June.
“The biggest thing that I took away from the meeting was about communication, because as coaches we communicate with each other all the time,” Mart head football coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We just felt like the athletics directors, superintendents and people in our community that make decisions for our kids did not have a voice and weren’t asked our opinions about all this.”
Crawford volleyball coach Jeff Coker said student-athletes around the county are still out playing sports with friends whether they are in school or out. He said risks still exist on or off the field.
“It doesn’t take but a two or three minute scroll on Facebook,” Coker said. “You see kids are playing in tournaments with their select teams on the weekends, going to the creeks and rivers with their friends. Kids are not staying in because you closed the schools.”
Perry said he understood the concerns coming from the officials and said he hoped the county judge, Waco mayor and health district could hear suggestions from schools who have been working with kids throughout the summer. He and Shelton said no one wants the health and safety of students or staff to be jeopardized, but proper supervision enforced by school districts will help reduce the risk.
“Maybe they will considerate modifying the order and maybe not, but I think these coaches deserve a chance to be heard and they should have had their concerns heard and that is what needs to start happening,” Perry said.
A committee and date of a possible meeting had not been finalized by late Wednesday afternoon.
