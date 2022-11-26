A&M stuns No. 5 LSU with 38-23 win

COLLEGE STATION — The Moose was loose and Achane was off the chain Saturday night as Texas A&M crushed No. 5 LSU, 38-23.

Junior Devon Achane rushed for a season-high 215 yards and two touchdowns and Moose Muhammad III’s incredible catches fueled the Aggies’ stunning upset of the Tigers.

The loss deals a serious blow to LSU’s College Football Playoff hopes. Michigan defeated Ohio State in the matchup of the Nos. 2 and 3 teams Saturday, which meant a win would have likely elevated LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) into the top four.

Instead, it was A&M playing spoiler from the start, driving 90 yards on its first possession, with Achane accounting for 54 of those yards, including the 10-yard TD to cap it.

“Happy for all our seniors to get a big win in their final game at Kyle Field,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

“Achane was absolutely awesome,” he said of the junior, who missed the two previous games with a foot injury. He carried 38 times in the game and eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

“He has nothing but heart and toughness,” Fisher said.

A&M fans began to rush the field with 17 seconds left as LSU called its final timeout, moved back, and then filled the field in celebration after the game ended.

It was a grand finish to an otherwise disappointing season that began with A&M ranked sixth in the nation only to go 5-7 and miss a bowl game.

But after years of LSU always seeming to have the Aggies’ number in their SEC matchups, A&M has now won three straight years at home, starting with the famous 74-72 seven-overtime game in 2018.

For all the offensive prowess that A&M had on display against the Tigers, it might have been a defensive spark by senior defensive back Demani Richardson that turned the tide.

A&M’s 17-10 halftime lead dissipated early in the second half with back-to-back three-and-outs and LSU knotted the game at 17 on John Emery Jr.’s 19-yard TD rush up the middle.

Emery scored three rushing TDs for the Tigers.

After A&M punted away and LSU took over, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper stripped Tiger QB Jayden Daniels of the ball at the Tiger 27. Richardson scooped up the loose ball and raced into the end zone for a 24-17 lead.

That seemed to ignite the offense, which responded with touchdowns on its next possessions.

Muhammad made an incredible one-handed catch in double coverage for a 21-yard score to boost the Aggies to a 31-17 lead. He later had a 39-yard despite blanket coverage by Sage Ryan on the Aggies’ final drive, which ended with Achane’s second 10-yard TD.

Aggie QB Connor Weigman was 12 for 18 for 155 yards and two TDs.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was a tough customer who kept drives alive with his scrambling ability. He rushed for 84 yards on 12 carries and completed 21 of 35 passes for 189 yards.