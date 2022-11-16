A name all his own: Hodges-Tomlinson assures lasting legacy at TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson could have taken the easy way out. But that’s not his style. It’s never been his style.

Think about it. It would have made sense for Hodges-Tomlinson to play college football anywhere but TCU. He wouldn’t have had the pressure of trying to follow in the massive cleat prints of Uncle LT.

Yes, that’s right, Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of Waco’s own Pro Football Hall of Famer, LaDainian Tomlinson, who remains one of the great TCU players in history. But not only did Tre opt to sign with the Horned Frogs, he fully embraced the challenge. He craved the pressure.

And, now, four football seasons later he has crafted his own lasting legacy at TCU.

Believe it or not, that’s what Hodges-Tomlinson envisioned when he signed with the Frogs as a Super Centex defensive back out of Midway in 2019.

“You could say that,” Hodges-Tomlinson told the Tribune-Herald in a Wednesday phone interview. “The main thing is just to continue on what my uncle started. … I’ll always be thankful for his influence.”

Whereas Uncle LaDainian ranks as one of the great running backs in both college and NFL history, Tre’Vius does his damage on the other side of the ball.

Well, actually, he started out as a running back, in his youth football days. He had a nose for the big play and the end zone even back then, according to observers. Tre’Vius grew up in Marlin, but before his high school years started his mother moved the family to the Waco area and the Midway school district.

It proved to be a successful move, both for Tre’Vius and for the Midway Panthers. He established himself as a tenacious, ball-hawking defensive back, catching the attention of college recruiters all on his own, as he just went by Tre’Vius Hodges at the time. Many folks didn’t even know that LaDainian was his uncle, even though he worked out with the Hall of Famer on a regular basis.

Tre was a standout defensive playmaker for Midway’s 15-1 state finalist team in 2017. Then as a senior in the 2018 season, Hodges-Tomlinson made 105 tackles and a pair of interceptions to garner first-team Super Centex honors.

He picked up offers from Kansas State, Texas State and Baylor. But as the story goes, TCU and then-head coach Gary Patterson initially overlooked Tre’Vius until Uncle LT made a call on his behalf.

“I said, ‘Gary, listen to me, man.’ I said, ‘Baylor has offered Tre and I would sure hate my nephew to be playing TCU the next four years at Baylor when he wants to come to TCU,’” LaDainian told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He told me when he was young he wanted to go to TCU.”

It’s true. It wasn’t just Tre’s affinity for purple — which reminded him of Marlin — or his uncle’s legacy with the Frogs. It was Patterson’s reputation for building lights-out defenses.

“I think just knowing that TCU has always been a great defensive school, a defensive team,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “What Gary had built here, I just wanted to be a part of that.”

Tre played sparingly as a freshman in 2019, though he did earn his first career start against Baylor. But over the next two years, Hodges-Tomlinson developed into one of the top lockdown corners in all of college football.

In 2020, he gained first-team All-Big 12 and second-team AP All-America recognition while basically blocking off his entire side of the field. Pro Football Focus ranked Tre as the nation’s highest-grading cornerback that season, with a 90.6 percent grade. He allowed just 12 catches on 45 targets all season.

Last season, Tre again blanketed the field like a tarp. He delivered a team-high seven pass breakups despite opposing quarterbacks frequently avoiding his general direction. He had a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown against Texas Tech, and again was named a first-team All-Big 12 performer while also picking up some votes for the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“My main thing going into any offseason is to work on the things that are going to make me better,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “I’m never satisfied with the things I’ve done in the past. People have film on me and they’re going to try to attack me in different ways, but I just critique every small problem that I have to better myself as a player.”

Late last season Patterson was fired, and Hodges-Tomlinson faced a choice entering the offseason. Should he submit his name for the NFL Draft — which, like playing for TCU, has always been a dream — or should he come back for one more season under first-year Frogs coach Sonny Dykes?

Tre opted for the latter. He thought he could build his draft stock as a no-doubt first-round pick, and he sensed that TCU was being overlooked as a conference contender.

Good call, as both predictions appear to be reaching fruition. Hodges-Tomlinson has only continued to further solidify his reputation as the country’s best cover man. He is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and owns 32 tackles and has broken up eight passes on the season. Over the past four games, Hodges-Tomlinson has initiated four takeaways, including three interceptions and a forced fumble.

“As a defensive player, you want to be aggressive and take the ball away from them. That’s not their ball, that’s your ball,” Tre said.

TCU? More like PBU when Hodges-Tomlinson is on the field. If the NFL scouts aren’t taking notice, they’d better get their eyes checked.

“That’s the biggest goal. I want to not only play in the NFL, but I want to be a great player,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “I have my every-day goals, but then I have my long-term goals, and the NFL is a big deal for me.”

As for this TCU team, Hodges-Tomlinson could not have asked for anything more out of his senior season, even if he completely called this season’s outlook. No, seriously. Go back and listen to Tre’s interviews from Big 12 Media Days in July, where he talked about wanting to go undefeated and play for the Big 12 title and didn’t bat an eye as he made such (seemingly outlandish) comments.

Now here the Frogs are, going into their 11th game Saturday at Baylor with a 10-0 record and a spot in Jerryworld already clinched.

“I could always see it coming,” Tre said on Wednesday. “In the back of my mind I’ve always known this is the team we could be. Even the seasons before, I just always had this feeling that we had a great chance to be this undefeated team at some point in my career at TCU.”

It’s a bold statement from a bold guy. You need a swagger if you’re going to play cornerback — “Confidence is everything,” Tre acknowledged — and he certainly brings that to the field each and every Saturday.

Yet he’s still a mama’s boy, too. Hodges-Tomlinson said that he still returns home to Waco on a weekly basis to see his mother, to have “great talks” with her. He also is on a group chat with a bunch of his old Midway Panther teammates, and enjoys catching up with what’s going on in their lives.

Lord knows those guys are happy for Tre.

TCU will always be Uncle LT’s school, but nobody is going to forget Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson in Fort Worth anytime soon. Especially if the Frogs win three more games to claim a Big 12 championship, an undefeated season and a likely spot in the College Football Playoff.

“We’re focused, man,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “We’re just taking it game by game and understanding that every team is going to give us their best. So, we’re coming out the same way every game, no matter how big of a game it is, no matter who the opponent is, we’re approaching it the same way. The number one goal is to go undefeated.

“It’s been real fun. It’s a change in culture. We’re winning now, and it’s just been a very exciting season, everything we’ve worked for.”