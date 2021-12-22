Aggies won't play in Gator Bowl due to COVID issues

The A&M men’s basketball team had a game against Tulane canceled because of positive cases within the Tulane program. Last season, the A&M men didn’t play for 33 days because of positive cases within the program.

A&M and Wake Forest were scheduled to play at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in Jacksonville, Florida, at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It would have been A&M’s second appearance in four years with the Aggies having defeated North Carolina State, 52-13, on Dec. 31, 2018, to cap coach Fisher’s first season. That was A&M’s first appearance in the Gator Bowl since 1957 when it lost to Tennessee, 3-0.

A&M was in position to go to the Citrus Bowl and possibly a New Year’s Six Bowl until losing the regular-season finale to LSU, 27-24. Some thought the Aggies could land in the Outback Bowl since A&M hasn’t been there since joining the Southeastern Conference and the A&M-North Carolina State game drew only 38,206, one of the lowest in the history of the game. But the SEC sent 22nd-ranked Arkansas to the Outback Bowl which is among six bowls the SEC supplies teams after the College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Bowls and the Citrus Bowls are filled.