Aggies won't play in Gator Bowl due to COVID issues

Texas A&M will be unable to play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries within the Aggies’ program.
“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said in a school release Wednesday.
The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger who said the Gator Bowl is seeking a replacement opponent to play 17th-ranked Wake Forest (10-3).
A&M (8-4) had played in a school-record 12 straight bowl games. The last time the Aggies didn’t play in a bowl game was 2008, the first season for coach Mike Sherman when the Aggies were 4-8.
“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said. “Postseason football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels.
“As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”
A&M was down to 38 scholarship players, including just 13 on defense, because of the virus, opt-outs, transfers and injuries, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci, according to Bjork.
The A&M football program had stopped on-field practices for the Gator Bowl and shutdown operations within the program since Saturday after the virus hit mainly players with multiple position groups hit hard.
A&M had been scheduled to practice Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before breaking for Christmas and reconvening in Florida. The outbreak forced A&M to contact via virtual meetings.
That news broke Tuesday, but TaxSlayer Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity told The Florida Times-Union the game “is still a go.”
A&M had been scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville on Dec. 26 and Wake Forest a day later.
This is the second straight season COVID-19 altered the Aggies’ schedule. Last year, the Southeastern Conference opted for a league-only 10-game schedule. A&M played only nine games with the home game against Ole Miss canceled.
Several other Aggie sports have had to deal with COVID-19 issues, the latest being the women’s basketball team which was missing three players for its last nonconference game against Texas-San Antonio on Monday on the heels of Rice canceling Sunday’s game because of positive cases within its program.
The A&M men’s basketball team had a game against Tulane canceled because of positive cases within the Tulane program. Last season, the A&M men didn’t play for 33 days because of positive cases within the program.
A&M and Wake Forest were scheduled to play at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in Jacksonville, Florida, at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It would have been A&M’s second appearance in four years with the Aggies having defeated North Carolina State, 52-13, on Dec. 31, 2018, to cap coach Fisher’s first season. That was A&M’s first appearance in the Gator Bowl since 1957 when it lost to Tennessee, 3-0.
A&M was in position to go to the Citrus Bowl and possibly a New Year’s Six Bowl until losing the regular-season finale to LSU, 27-24. Some thought the Aggies could land in the Outback Bowl since A&M hasn’t been there since joining the Southeastern Conference and the A&M-North Carolina State game drew only 38,206, one of the lowest in the history of the game. But the SEC sent 22nd-ranked Arkansas to the Outback Bowl which is among six bowls the SEC supplies teams after the College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Bowls and the Citrus Bowls are filled.
This ends a roller-coaster season for 25th-ranked A&M which opened the season ranked sixth in both major polls with College Football Playoff aspirations coming off a 9-1 season capped by beating North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.
A&M had to deal with injuries much of the season starting with projected starting center Luke Matthews appearing only briefly in one game and eventually having season-ending surgery. Redshirt freshman Haynes King won the starting quarterback position in fall camp, as somewhat expected, but broke his ankle in the second game. He was replaced by sophomore Zach Calzada who led the Aggies to a 41-38 upset of defending national champ Alabama, but the offense struggled much of the season with other injuries in the offensive line and at wide receiver.
The upset of Alabama came on the heels of back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Alabama jump-started a four-game winning streak, but then the Aggies lost their last two SEC games to Ole Miss and LSU sandwiched around a victory over Prairie View A&M.
A&M would have played Wake Forest with a patchwork team. Calzada opted to enter the transfer portal and A&M’s four juniors who were preseason All-Americans — guard Kenyon Green, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer all declared for the NFL as expected.
Defensive coordinator Mike Elko was hired as Duke’s head coach and offensive line coach Josh Henson was hired by Southern California.