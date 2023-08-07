Baylor baseball picked up a pair of proven imports from the West Coast on Monday.

The Bears added transfers Enzo Apodaca from Gonzaga and Ryan Martinez from San Francisco. Both players will be eligible for the 2024 season at Baylor, head coach Mitch Thompson announced.

Apodaca, a redshirt junior outfielder, is a career .280 hitter with six home runs, 68 RBIs and 14 stolen bases under his belt. He played in 108 games over two seasons with the Bulldogs, earning Freshman All-America status and All-WCC Honorable Mention recognition as a redshirt freshman in 2022. That season, Apodaca led the team with 67 hits, 47 runs, 45 RBIs and 19 doubles.

Martinez, a redshirt sophomore infielder, collected 26 hits in the 2023 season for a .222 average, including two home runs and 12 RBIs, while adding a .962 fielding percentage. He scored 17 runs on the year, tallied four multi-hit games, including a career-best three-hit game against Villanova on March 5, and posted two multi-RBI efforts.

The duo becomes the third and fourth offseason additions out of the transfer portal for the Bears, joining sophomore infielder Jack Little from Wichita State and junior right-handed pitcher Patrick Hail from Lamar.