Blair spent the 2023 season as Baylor's volunteer assistant coach, serving as the team’s first base coach and working primarily with the outfielders. He helped guide shortstop Kolby Branch to Freshman All-America honors, as well as a unanimous spot on the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team.

“When I heard the news that the NCAA had granted Division I college baseball programs a third paid assistant, I didn’t have to hesitate one second to know who we were going to hire. Jim Blair has been an integral part of our staff since the day we got here,” Thompson said. “Jim loves Baylor, and he loves this baseball program. I am so glad that he will now be a full-time paid employee of his alma mater. We couldn’t have found anybody with deeper ties and feelings for this program.”