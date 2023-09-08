Brice Cherry Sports Editor Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Just when everyone has really worked themselves into a lather over football season’s return, let’s engage in a bit of baseball talk, shall we?

Earlier this season, I wrote that the rivalry between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros could reach a fever pitch this season, considering both fielded good, division title-contending teams. That has seldom been the case over the years. Usually when one has been up, the other has been down.

What I didn’t foresee at the time was how the Seattle Mariners would catch fire and make this AL West gallop a three-horse race. Did you know that Seattle is the only current franchise in all of Major League Baseball never to have reached the World Series? With young studs like Julio Rodriguez and Logan Gilbert leading the way, I wouldn’t count out the M’s making the Fall Classic sometime in the near future.

Anyway, back to the Astros and Rangers. Someone called this week’s series in Arlington the biggest one in the rivalry’s history, considering that they came into the matchup in a virtual dead heat in the division race. And that’s fair. But when one team dominates a series the way the Astros did, that takes much of the fight out of the feud.

Here are two things that will elevate this squabble to yet another level. One, if they meet in the playoffs, which they’ve never done before. And, two, if both teams actually show up.

Look, as an Astros fan I’m not going to complain about the lopsided nature of this week’s series. I found it positively gleeful. The Astros outscored the Rangers, 39-10, putting each game well out of reach by the middle innings. (How’s that Silver Boot upside your fanny feel, Ranger fans? Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)

Suddenly a Ranger team that held a firm grasp of the AL West lead most of the season finds its palms sweaty and feels mom’s spaghetti bubbling up in its gullet, as it scrambles just to reach the wild-card playoffs. The team’s stable of sluggers, which still leads the American League in runs scored, has seen its swagger stolen away by a resurgent Astro hitting attack.

What Jose Altuve did in the Rangers’ series was incredible, even by Altuve standards. The diminutive future Hall of Famer banged five home runs in the first two games of the series. That included three in the first three innings of Tuesday’s Game 2. First inning? Pow! Home run. Second inning? Pow! Home run. Third inning? Yep. Pow! Another home run. Amazingly, Altuve had three bombs on the board before the Rangers’ 7-8-9 hitters recorded their first at-bat of the game.

What more can I say about Altuve that hasn't been said? I’ve already declared him the greatest Astro in history, high praise considering the franchise has produced Hall of Famers like Joe Morgan, Nolan Ryan, Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell. But I’m willing to take it a step further. As a lifelong Houston fan, no superstar will ever top Hakeem "the Dream" Olajuwon on my personal favorite athlete power poll. But Altuve, arguably the most productive postseason hitter of his generation, has definitely ascended all the way to a sturdy second.

He’s as lovable and cuddly as Houston athletes come.

Put it this way: Whenever Justin Verlander utters his familiar phrase, “I literally love Jose Altuve,” I can’t help but respond, “Me too, JV. Me too.”

He and the rest of the Astro hitters squeezed the air out of the Rangers this week, but there is still a chance to breathe new life into this Lone Star Series rivalry. Again, if these two meet in this year’s playoffs, that matchup would immediately ascend to becoming the most significant series they’ve ever played against one another. Moreover, if it’s a competitive series, all the better. It would raise the intensity to previously unforeseen levels.

All the better for the rivalry, mind you.

As for me (and my blood pressure), we’re happy with another string of blowouts.

Ex-Bear Bradford finding niche with Rangers

Despite my Astro fandom, one Ranger I have no problem rooting for is Cody Bradford.

The 25-year-old left-hander continues to carve out a role for the Rangers in his first big-league season. He owns a 3-1 record with a 4.12 ERA in 15 games, including six starts. Bradford has struck out 39 batters in 42⅔ innings and has registered a respectable WHIP of 1.17. He was one of the few Ranger relievers to notch a scoreless appearance against the Astros this week.

I’m gratified to see Bradford living his dream. At Baylor, the former Big 12 Pitcher of the Year was always one of the most well-mannered and likable guys on the team. To see him battle back from the Thoracic outlet syndrome that cost him his final season with the Bears has been inspiring.

Perhaps his most impressive achievement is getting my 15-year-old daughter Millie, who generally couldn’t care less about a baseball game, to stop and watch his appearances. You see, during a stretch of his time in Waco, Cody and his now-wife Madi were Millie’s Sunday School teachers at our church. They even took the time to graciously attend one of her Waco Civic Theatre productions.

Keep up the good work, Cody. You’re doing great, kid.

Royals' Loftin, Reds' Phillips make 'The Show'

For a ballplayer, there’s no better feeling than finally punching that ticket to The Show.

Two players with Waco ties recently experienced that thrill when they made their Major League debuts. On Sept. 1, the Kansas City Royals called up infielder Nick Loftin to the big-league club. The former Baylor shortstop from Corpus Christi went 2-for-3 in his debut game against the Boston Red Sox that day, even though his stomach was admittedly turning somersaults.

“The nerves were really flowing as I was walking up to the plate,” Loftin told the Kansas City Star. “I was like, ‘Take my time here.’ I don’t normally use my timeout very often. I like to stay locked in pitch-to-pitch, in case I need it.”

Heck, at this point he looks more locked in than a Death Row prisoner. Loftin has swatted six hits in his first 15 big-league at-bats for a .400 batting average to go with four runs and three RBIs.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday of this week, Connor Phillips realized his own big-league dream when he started on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners.

The 22-year-old right-hander had a rough debut, as he gave up six hits and five runs in 4⅔ innings, taking a no-decision. He did flash his phenomenal strikeout ability, fanning seven of the 22 batters he faced.

Phillips pitched at McLennan Community College in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He went 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25⅔ innings, usually pitching before a small army of professional scouts. Phillips was taken with the 64th pick by the Mariners in the 2020 MLB Draft, as the first junior college player taken. Seattle later traded Phillips to the Reds as part of a multi-player deal.

“It’s exciting. It’s exciting for the state of Texas, exciting for junior college baseball, and it’s exciting for McLennan Community College to add another big leaguer in Connor Phillips,” said Highlanders head coach Tyler Johnson, who was an assistant in the 2020 season. “Overall, it’s just pretty awesome for everyone involved. Saying you’ve been fortunate enough to coach a big leaguer is something many coaches want to say.”

Though his first start might have been a little rocky, Phillips appears to have the right stuff to make it. Across 105 innings in Double-A and Triple-A prior to his call-up, Phillips averaged 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

If it’s hard to put that number in perspective, consider this: Nolan Ryan, the greatest strikeout artist in history, averaged 9.5 strikeouts for his Hall of Fame career.

Somehow I think Connor Phillips is going to be just fine.