TRIB 2022-23 BIG 12 ALL-SPORTS RANKINGS

Men’s points totals: Texas 80, Oklahoma State 57, TCU 55, Texas Tech 44.5, Kansas State 42, Oklahoma 36.5, Baylor 36, Kansas 35, Iowa State 27, West Virginia 21.

Women’s points totals: Texas 103, Oklahoma 76.5, Oklahoma State 68, Iowa State 62, Baylor 56, Texas Tech 42, TCU 38, West Virginia 38.5, Kansas 36.5, Kansas State 23.5.

Combined: Texas 183, Oklahoma State 125, Oklahoma 113, TCU 93, Baylor 92, Iowa State 89, Texas Tech 86.5, Kansas 71.5, Kansas State 65.5, West Virginia 59.5.

Crunching the numbers

For sports in which standings are kept, points are based on conference finish and number of teams competing (10 for first, nine for second, etc., in 10-team sports; six for first, five for second in six-team sports, and so on). In other sports, points are based on finish in conference tournaments or meets. Extra points as follows:

Football: Two for a bowl berth, plus one for a Big 12 championship game championship, plus one for a top 15 finish in the AP or coaches’ polls, two for a top 4 finish or three for a national championship.

Baseball and softball: Two for an NCAA tournament berth, plus one for a Big 12 tournament championship, plus one for super regionals, two for CWS semifinal berth or three for a national title.

Basketball, soccer, tennis and volleyball: Two for an NCAA tournament berth, plus one for a Big 12 tournament title (except volleyball), plus one for a Sweet 16 berth, two for a Final Four berth or three for a national title.

Golf: One for an NCAA regional berth, plus one for a top 15 NCAA finish, two for a top 4 or three for a national title.

Cross country: One for an NCAA top 30 finish, plus one for a top 15, two for a top 4 or three for a national title.

Track: One for an NCAA top 30 finish, plus one for a top 15, two for a top 4 or three for a national title. Only the highest total of indoor and outdoor track is counted.

Swimming and diving: Two for an NCAA top 20 finish, plus one for a Top 10 finish, two for a top 4 or three for a national title.

Gymnastics and rowing: two for an NCAA finals berth plus one for a top 4 finish or three for a national title

Wrestling: Two for an NCAA top 20 finish, plus one for a top 10 finish, two for a top 4 or three for a national title

Equestrian: One for Big 12 equestrian tournament championship. Points are not awarded for NCEA national championship tournament since it isn’t an NCAA championship sport.

Equestrian, gymnastics, wrestling, rowing, and swimming and diving are Big 12 sports. Acrobatics and tumbling is not a Big 12 sport, so it doesn't count in the standings.