Texas and Oklahoma are embarking on their Big 12 swan song season as they prepare to join the SEC in 2024-25.
Perhaps the Longhorns can find a little more competition in their new league as an all-around athletic department. But that probably won't happen even in a conference as deep as the SEC.
For the 19th time in the last 22 years, the Longhorns won the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 All-Sports rankings in 2022-23. Beating second-place Oklahoma State by a whopping 58 points, Texas won by an even larger margin than last year when it beat second-place Oklahoma by 51.5 points.
Following Texas and Oklahoma State in this year’s rankings in order were Oklahoma, TCU, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia.
The Longhorns captured the NCAA women’s volleyball and women's outdoor track and field championships, but their most notable improvements came in bigger revenue producing sports like men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and football.
In coach Vic Schaefer’s third season, the Texas women’s basketball team won the Big 12 regular season championship for the first time since 2003-04 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Schaefer after winning the Big 12 title. “They’ve been through so much adversity. It’s a great championship for this team and this program, and it’s hard to believe it hasn’t happened at Texas in nearly 20 years. This is why these players chose to come to Texas and this is why I chose to come to Texas.”
No coach faced a tougher situation than Rodney Terry after former Texas men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard was suspended and later fired following charges that he choked his fiancee. The charges were later dropped.
Formerly an assistant on Beard’s staff, Terry took over as interim coach and guided the Longhorns to a second-place finish behind Kansas in the Big 12 regular season before romping to a 76-56 win over the Jayhawks in the conference championship game in Kansas City.
The Longhorns followed with a strong NCAA Tournament run with wins over Colgate, Penn State and Xavier before dropping an 88-81 decision to Miami in the Elite Eight.
“These guys more than any group I’ve worked with in 32 years of coaching have really embodied staying the course and being incredible teammates all year,” Terry said. “They were so unselfish as a team and gave us everything they had. Every day, they came in with a smile on their face ready to go to work. We were right on the brink of where we wanted to be to close out this season.”
After the season, Texas removed the interim tag and awarded Terry a five-year 15.3-million contract as head coach.
Following a fifth-place finish in the 2022 Big 12 baseball standings, the Longhorns improved dramatically as they vaulted to the 2023 regular season title before winning their regional.
They came close to reaching the Men’s College World Series in the third game of the Super Regional against Stanford. But with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Texas outfielders Dylan Campbell and Eric Kennedy lost Drew Bowser's high fly in the twilight sky, allowing Alberto Rios to score from second base to lift the Cardinal to a 7-6 win for a ticket to Omaha.
“I’m disappointed for our team because they played their hearts out all year,” said Texas coach David Pierce following the final loss to Stanford. “It’s unfortunate to lose a game like that because it was such a hard-fought game by both teams. I think nobody saw the ball, everybody lost it, it was the heart of twilight and it’s unfortunate that our game ended like that. They exceeded any outside expectations. I know they had great expectations because they believed in each other.”
A lot of Texas fans were ready to run football coach Steve Sarkisian out of town after the Longhorns finished 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 in his debut season in 2021.
But the Longhorns improved to 8-5 overall last season while finishing third in the Big 12 with a 6-3 record. Texas will be looking for bigger things in the future but last year was a significant step forward for Sarkisian’s program.
The Longhorns have been a volleyball powerhouse for a long time, but they won their first NCAA championship since 2012 with a sweep of Louisville in the championship match to complete a 28-1 season.
“I’ve been coaching 22 years at Texas and I told my wife this is the match I wanted to win the most because of the women who were battling every single day in our gym,” said Texas volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott. “As a coach where you manage teams there are a lot of problems sometimes. And with this team I didn’t have one. Everybody gave, they were committed to the process, that’s our leadership.”
The Longhorns women’s outdoor track and field team won its fifth NCAA title since 2005. The women’s swimming and diving team was the NCAA runner-up while the women’s indoor track and field team also took second nationally.
Both Texas men’s tennis and swimming and diving squads finished third while rowing placed fourth in the country. Women’s tennis and golf finished fifth while the Longhorns softball team took second in the Big 12 behind national champion Oklahoma before ending the season in the Super Regional against Tennessee.
After winning the last two Learfield Directors Cups, the Longhorns finished second behind Stanford in 2022-23.