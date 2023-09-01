Already with battles against the likes of Duke and Seton Hall on the schedule, the Baylor men’s basketball team has added another marquee clash to its docket against Michigan State.

Baylor coach Scott Drew made that announcement official Friday, as the Bears will play the Spartans on Dec. 16 in Detroit.

The game will be played at Little Caesars Arena, home to the NBA's Detroit Pistons, before a showdown with Duke four days later at Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Knicks. Drew and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo are two of only six active coaches who have won national championships.

Baylor is 2-0 all-time against the Spartans after wins in the “Battle 4 Atlantis” in 2016 and 2021.

The Bears’ full nonconference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. But Baylor has already made announcements about the games against Duke and Michigan State, as well as a Nov. 7 season opener against Auburn at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Baylor will also play Oregon State in the NIT Season Tipoff Nov. 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and will face Seton Hall at home Dec. 5 in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge.