It’s been a while since Baylor and Duke memorably got together in basketball, but it’ll happen again next season as one of the game’s meccas.

The programs announced that they’ll meet Dec. 20, 2023, at New York’s Madison Square Garden. It will be Baylor’s first appearance at MSG since 2017 and seventh overall.

It’s just the second-ever meeting between the Bears and Blue Devils. They famously met in a dramatic game in the NCAA’s Elite Eight in 2010 in Houston, won by Duke, 78-71.

“We have the utmost respect for Duke and what they have accomplished,” he said. “Coach (Jon) Scheyer is continuing the program’s great legacy, and over the last few seasons, we have been two of the best teams in college basketball. To have our programs meet up in one of the most iconic venues in our sport is a tremendous opportunity and one we’re looking forward to in December.”

Baylor went 23-11 in the 2022-23 season and finished third in the Big 12. The Bears made the second round of the NCAA tournament before falling to Creighton, 85-76.

Duke went 27-9 and finished third in the ACC. Like Baylor, the Blue Devils were a second-round loser in the NCAA tourney, as they were bounced by Tennessee, 65-52.