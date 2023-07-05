The Baylor women’s basketball program has added a new strength coach in Caleb Krueger, who comes over after three years at North Carolina.
Krueger’s official title will be the program’s Director of Athletic Performance.
He also spent two years at Kansas working with the women’s and men’s basketball teams prior to going to UNC.
“We are excited to welcome Caleb and his wife Laura to the Baylor family,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said in a statement. “While his experience at North Carolina and Kansas proved his technical skills as a performance coach, it is his authentic relationships with student-athletes and coaching staffs that set him apart in the process. Our goal as a program is to give our players all the tools necessary to be successful and I look forward to seeing the many ways Caleb can impact our on-court performance.”
Krueger follows longtime strength coach Jeremy Heffner, who left last month for a new opportunity.