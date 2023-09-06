Former Baylor basketball great Terry Teagle will join the ranks of the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame next month.

Teagle, a 6-5 guard, played for the Bears from 1978-82 and won first-team All-SWC honors three times. In 1980, he was the SWC Player of the Year and a second-team All-American. He scored 2,184 points and held Baylor’s career scoring lead for 29 years.

Teagle went on to play 11 seasons in the NBA for four different teams, averaging 11.6 points per game for his career.

He’ll join football’s Kevin Scanlon (Arkansas) and Terry Price (Texas A&M), track and field’s Bubba Thornton (TCU), Ken Stadel (Rice) and Jolanda Jones (Houston), golf’s Amy Benz (SMU), swimming’s Shaun Jordan (Texas) and baseball’s Gary Ashby (Texas Tech) in this year’s SWC Hall of Fame Class. They’ll be honored Oct. 11 during a luncheon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. To purchase tickets, call (254) 756-1633 or visit tshof.org.