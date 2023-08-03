In today’s highly transient world of college basketball, a head coach is always going to say yes to any opportunity that gives his team more time on the court together.

Or in Scott Drew’s case, he’ll say oui.

Drew’s Baylor team will leave this weekend for a 10-day foreign tour of France that will give the Bears 10 extra practices, as well as two games together prior to the official start of preseason workouts in October. The NCAA permits college basketball teams to take an overseas trip during the offseason every four years, and this is Baylor’s chance to seize that opportunity. (The Bears played in the GLOBL JAM tournament in Canada last summer, but that didn’t count against their four-year window since they were representing the United States rather than Baylor.)

With seven newcomers on his 2023-24 roster, Drew will take all the extra time with his guys that he can get.

“Players aren’t robots,” Drew said. “The more they like one another, bond with one another, it’s just like when you have those family gatherings. The closer the family is, the better they are. If you’ve got a family gathering, it could be in a multimillion-dollar pavilion, but if you don’t get along you don’t want to be there.

"These kinds of activities bring teams closer together. That’s why you only get them one out of every four years. It’s a great opportunity.”

With a program’s best players often leaving for the NBA after one or two years, along with the transfer portal’s wide-reaching impact, you could whistle modern college basketball for traveling before the games even start. Roster turnover in the game is rampant. So, Drew is enthused about this chance for his players to start bonding, both on and off the court.

“That’s really critical nowadays when you have so much change,” Drew said. “Used to be you were teammates for three or four years, now you’re teammates for one year. So the quicker you can spend time, (the better). You can’t just do that on the court, it needs to be off-the-court time. These kinds of trips allow that.”

Baylor’s players will actually earn a credit hour toward their degrees while in France. They’ll engage in several lessons and lectures about European and French culture, as well as visit some of the country’s most famous cultural sites, like the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Guess what, there’s basketball, too. Baylor’s two games really could be classified as three games, as the Bears will play three 20-minute periods in each. “So everybody will get plenty of time to play,” Drew said.

Naturally, it’s a new-look roster for Baylor, which is coming off last year’s 23-11 season that ended with a second-round NCAA tournament loss to Creighton. Of the seven newcomers, four are true freshmen — guard Miro Little from Finland, walk-on guard Omar Adegbola of Monteverde Academy in Florida, forward Ja’Kobe Walker of Link Academy in Missouri, and 6-10 big man Yves Missi from Cameroon who played his high school ball at Prolific Prep in California.

Drew said that Little hasn’t been around campus as much as the other newcomers this summer, as he has taken advantage of an opportunity to play for the Finnish National Team. Missi originally was slated to graduate high school in 2024, but reclassified and graduated early to join Baylor’s current roster. Drew expects Missi — whose first name is pronounced “Eaves” — to quickly become a crowd favorite “with some of his highlight dunks and blocks.”

He also praised the 6-5 Walker’s willingness to bang around and play a physical game — “You wouldn’t know he’s a freshman,” the coach said — and the work ethic of Adegbola.

In the frontcourt, Baylor also added 6-8 JUCO forward Yanis Ndjonga, another native of Cameroon by way of New Mexico Military Institute. Through the transfer portal, Drew plucked a pair of guards: Jayden Nunn of VCU and RayJ Dennis of Toledo.

The 6-4 Nunn averaged 9.3 points and 1.5 steals per game as a sophomore last season. Drew labeled him “a sponge, really coachable,” with a defensive intensity that even former stopper Davion Mitchell could appreciate. Drew lauded the ball security of the 6-2 Dennis, the MAC’s second-leading scorer last season at 19.5 points per game.

Unfortunately, Ndjonga recently tore his ACL attempting an alley-oop dunk and won’t make the trip with Baylor to France. Drew remains high on the potential of Ndjonga, who is the cousin of the reigning NBA MVP, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

That group of newbies will join a solid nucleus of BU veterans that includes senior forward Jalen Bridges, sophomore guard Langston Love, senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua, junior guard Dantwan Grimes, sophomore forward Josh Ojianwuna, senior forward Austin Sacks and senior forward Caleb Lohner. Grimes redshirted last season and will make his BU debut this year.

In college hoops, team chemistry can’t be cooked up in minutes in a Bunsen burner. It is most successfully built through hours and hours of practicing, traveling, playing and just hanging out together.

So, call this France excursion a chemistry experiment for the Bears.

“A lot of them have never been to France or been to that part of Europe,” Drew said. “So, a chance to grow culture-wise and then experience that. And then, the big thing is get a chance to spend time with each other when you’re away from family, friends, loved ones, or everything that they normally do here; girlfriends, whatnot, and you’re just with a group of guys, you’re able to eat with the team, spend time with different guys. And those memories and bonds hopefully carry over to the upcoming season.”

Bear Facts

Drew and the Bears recently welcomed back a large group of former BU players, including current NBA players such as Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and Taurean Prince. Drew called it “the best time of the summer” for the coaching staff, akin to grandparents getting a visit from their grandkids. … Asked about Colorado’s return to the Big 12, Drew recalled wanting to cover up the signs pointing out Boulder’s altitudes on past trips there. “But who doesn’t like going to Colorado, especially right now?” Drew said. … Baylor’s top three scorers from last season departed in Adam Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer. Flagler and George entered the NBA Draft (though Flagler went undrafted), while Cryer transferred to Houston. ... Baylor will play on Tuesday and Saturday next week, but the games won't be streamed or available for viewing back in the United States.