Scott Drew has a bit of time before he becomes a grandfather, but he can appreciate how it would feel to be one.

He loves seeing his “grandkids” come home.

Before Drew’s Baylor team left the country to take part in a 10-day tour of France, the Bears welcomed several of their old heroes back to the familiar surroundings of the Ferrell Center earlier this week. A talented group of basketball alums returned to campus to take part in several activities, including some mentoring opportunities of the current BU players.

“It was awesome,” Drew said. “It’s always the best time in the summer for our coaching staff when we get a chance to get the vets back. It’s kind of like, I would imagine, in parenting, everyone says how good grandparents are when grandkids come over. For us, it’s kids, grandkids, however you want to say it. To see them mentor our current players, that’s really cool. That’s a big reason why we’re successful.”

The group included some of Drew’s top players from the past 20 years, including LaceDarius Dunn, Ish Wainright, Davion Mitchell, Freddie Gillespie, Jared Butler, Cory Jefferson, King McClure, Perry Jones, Terrance Thomas and Taurean Prince. Among those, Butler (Wizards), Wainright (Suns), Mitchell (Kings) and Prince (Lakers) are currently on NBA rosters. (Several other BU alums playing in the NBA weren’t able to make it — Jeremy Sochan with the Spurs, Kendall Brown with the Pacers and Royce O’Neale with the Nets.)

Considering that those guys have been through the rigors of a Big 12 season and have elevated to where many of Baylor’s current players want to go, who better to serve as guest lecturers?

“I think playing against the vets was a great time for us to just see how they would do outside of practice,” Drew said. “In practice sometimes you’re going against the same players, so you can’t see as much. … So, those guys had an opportunity to learn from them, play against them. And then, from that, the vets are able to spend time talking to them about what they need to do in the Big 12, what they remember about the Big 12, what they remember about in college and things they wish they knew.”

Another one of Drew’s old super scorers, Tweety Carter, helped set up and plan the gathering. Carter is serving on Drew’s coaching staff as BU’s director of player development.

“Tweety Carter really took it to another level this year, as far as organizing a great itinerary for the vets,” Drew said. “Hopefully this will keep continuing. I think we had seven guys who have played in the NBA back. And a couple, nowadays you have some of them with two or three kids, that changes things. This is their offseason. It’s a sacrifice to come back.”

Drew’s NBA pipeline looks a little different than many elite programs. Baylor has had fewer one-and-done players, though that group has grown in recent years after recruiting the likes of Brown, Sochan and Keyonte George, a first-round draft pick of the Utah Jazz this summer.

Baylor’s pro basketball success stories have just as often featured unheralded prospects like Prince, who came off the bench as a freshman for the Bears but developed into an NBA lottery pick by the time he was through in Waco. Prince signed a one-year, $4.5-million deal with the Lakers this summer.

Drew was also happy to see a couple of his other former proteges land recent contracts in Butler and Brown. Butler, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA tournament, was drafted in the second round by the Jazz that summer, but spent most of his first two pro seasons toiling away in the G League. However, last year Butler hooked on with the Oklahoma City Thunder and impressed enough that he landed a two-way contract with the Wizards last week.

Brown appeared in only six games as a rookie for Indiana due to a stress reaction in his leg. But the Pacers remain optimistic about the 6-7 forward’s potential, and recently signed him to a two-way contract. (Two-way contracts allow a player a chance to play for both an NBA team and its G League affiliate during a season.)

“Most college players tell you they’re going to the NBA,” Drew said. “It’s great to have goals and dreams, but there’s only 450 (players) in the NBA. Now they added another two-way contract, which puts in another 30. It’s still a game where there’s only five on the court. So it’s hard to have those opportunities.

“Both of them, Kendall coming off an injury last year, the Pacers really loved his character, his work ethic. Even though he was injured, the fact that they want to bring him back and see the upside and potential with him was great. I know he’s been working hard. Jared, it’s a great situation, OKC did a great job of helping him continue to develop, improve. The Wizards have a great playing time opportunity.”

As long as he’s at Baylor, Drew wants to maintain a welcoming environment for his former players. It’s really a win-win for the program, he said. When those guys come back, they bring a different level of authenticity and respect.

If you’re an aspiring rapper, you might listen to your record producer. But you’re sure as heck going to listen to Jay-Z or Drake.

Same goes for basketball players. Coach’s word matters, but it hits different when it comes from Jared Butler or Davion Mitchell.

“In the Bible, you can’t be a prophet in your own town,” Drew said. “A lot of times, coaches will say one thing, but if you get a former player to say it, it means a lot more or is different. And that’s really important.”