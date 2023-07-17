Keyonte George has shown himself to be one of the stars of the NBA’s Summer League, and on Monday he was rewarded for his play.

"I'm trying to shape myself into that true point guard," George told reporters. "At the end of the day, I know I can score but getting my teammates involved. … Making it easier for them is making it easier for me. Just getting each other the ball, playing together, and having fun. … The game is slowing down for me, and I'm gaining a lot of confidence in my work."