CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — The Baylor women’s golf team finished in eighth place after the first round of the Battle at the Beach on Friday at Club Campestre San Jose.

Baylor was led by Sera Hasegawa and Rosie Belsham, who each turned in even-par 71. With a 72, Anika Veintemilla set a new career-best first-round score. Silje Ohma has now made at least one eagle in all three events this fall.