 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10th-ranked Bears sweep series from Kansas State
0 comments

10th-ranked Bears sweep series from Kansas State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Behind another efficient hitting night, the 10th-ranked Baylor volleyball team swept Kansas State, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15, on Sunday night.

The Bears (7-3 overall, 2-0 in Big 12) terminated their attacks at a .398 rate in taking down the Wildcats for the second straight day. Before playing Baylor, K-State (9-4, 0-2) had won eight straight matches.

Yossiana Pressley tagged 13 kills to top the Bears and Avery Skinner had 10. The Bears also served with precision, dropping down six aces to K-State’s none. Skinner and Hannah Sedwick had two aces apiece.

Baylor is back on its home court Friday and Saturday, hosting Texas Tech.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert