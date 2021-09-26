10th-ranked Bears sweep series from Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Behind another efficient hitting night, the 10th-ranked Baylor volleyball team swept Kansas State, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15, on Sunday night.
The Bears (7-3 overall, 2-0 in Big 12) terminated their attacks at a .398 rate in taking down the Wildcats for the second straight day. Before playing Baylor, K-State (9-4, 0-2) had won eight straight matches.
Yossiana Pressley tagged 13 kills to top the Bears and Avery Skinner had 10. The Bears also served with precision, dropping down six aces to K-State’s none. Skinner and Hannah Sedwick had two aces apiece.
Baylor is back on its home court Friday and Saturday, hosting Texas Tech.
