2022 Bears hope to nail more titles

Baylor’s 2022 recruits watched with jaw-dropping awe as the Bears held on for a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

Seeing how the underdog Bears overcame astonishing odds to win the title, they can’t wait to join coach Dave Aranda’s soaring program.

“It was amazing seeing them win,” said Bellville running back Richard Reese. “All the hard work they put in from the offseason coming in, all the weight lifting, it paid off for them.”

Baylor signed 20 players Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA early signing period. Ranked No. 26 nationally by Rivals, the class features six four-star prospects and 14 three-star recruits in rankings by various recruiting services like ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

Though 16 players are from Texas, Baylor signed players from four other states, including Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Utah.