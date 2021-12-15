2022 Bears hope to nail more titles

Baylor’s 2022 recruits watched with jaw-dropping awe as the Bears held on for a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.
Seeing how the underdog Bears overcame astonishing odds to win the title, they can’t wait to join coach Dave Aranda’s soaring program.
“It was amazing seeing them win,” said Bellville running back Richard Reese. “All the hard work they put in from the offseason coming in, all the weight lifting, it paid off for them.”
Get to know the latest crop of Baylor football players.
Baylor signed 20 players Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA early signing period. Ranked No. 26 nationally by Rivals, the class features six four-star prospects and 14 three-star recruits in rankings by various recruiting services like ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
Though 16 players are from Texas, Baylor signed players from four other states, including Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Utah.
“This is an exciting day for the future of Baylor football as we bring in 20 players who showcase the person over player culture we are building here at Baylor University,” Aranda said. “This coaching staff worked hard to put together a group of young men that reflect class, integrity and academic excellence in everything they do. Building off of this special championship season, we were able to fill our needs across the board and bring home to Waco a group of strong players who will continue the legacy.”
Reese is among the best-known names in the class since he rushed for 2,261 yards and 35 touchdowns on 218 carries for a Bellville team that finished 12-1. The elusive but powerful Reese is looking forward to playing for a Baylor offense that emphasizes the running game.
“I like the way they pound the ball, and can run and pass,” Reese said. “Offenses like that are hard to handle. I’m a powerful runner, and I can juke and try to make somebody miss. That’s good news that we’ve got a great line coming in too.”
The six incoming offensive linemen include Coppell’s Alvin Ebosele, South Jordan (Utah) Bingham’s George Maile, The Woodlands’ Kaden Sieracki, Cypress Ranch’s Bryce Simpson, Camden (Ark.) Fairview’s Timothy Dawn and Bowie’s Coleton Price.
The Bears are also loading up on tight ends with Kaian Roberts-Day of Festus, Mo., joined by The Woodlands College Park’s Cody Mladenka, and Red Oak’s Kelsey Johnson.
Roberts-Day was the first player in the 2022 class to commit to Baylor in May 2020. Both he and his twin brother, Kadin, grew up Baylor fans in southern Missouri. Tragically, Kadin died of cardiac arrest following a workout in Joplin, Mo., in 2019.
A four-star recruit, Roberts-Day stuck with Baylor despite interest from Alabama, Oklahoma State and many other schools.
“What really made me stick with Baylor was my twin brother,” Kaian said. “It really felt like this is the place for me. I feel like it’s a place I could start my own legacy.”
The 6-3, 240-pound Roberts-Day is a tremendous all-around athlete who starred at running back and noseguard as a Festus senior. But he’s looking forward to playing tight end in Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ scheme, which makes heavy use of the position.
But if Grimes wants to occasionally use Roberts-Day at running back like the Bears did with linebacker Dillon Doyle, he won’t turn it down.
“They use two tight ends at a time a lot, and I admire that,” Roberts-Day said. “I pride myself in blocking and working hard to make sure the QB doesn’t get hit. But I hope soon enough I can run the ball and get a first down, be a running back. I’ve got the whole Dillon Doyle thing to compare that to.”
Baylor didn’t sign a quarterback after Zach Pyron from Pinson Valley (Ala.) de-committed in September and signed with Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
But the Bears signed a pair of talented receivers, including four-star Armani Winfield and three-star Jordan Nabors. The 6-2, 200-pound Winfield made 66 catches for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Lewisville, while the 5-11, 180-pound Nabors made 52 receptions for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns for Rockwall-Heath.
While Baylor signed 12 offensive players, eight of the new Bears play on the defensive side of the ball.
On Tuesday, Killeen Ellison defensive end Devonte Tezino committed to the Bears following a visit to the Baylor campus last weekend. Tezino is a superb edge rusher who collected 45 tackles for loss in his Ellison career.
“I really love the coaching staff and the family vibe,” Tezino said. “I talked to Coach (Ron) Roberts and we watched a little film, and their defense is basically the same as we run in high school. I saw it as a great opportunity to come in and start right away.”
Joining Tezino on the defensive line is Mount Pleasant’s Tre Emory. Lubbock Cooper’s Kyler Jordan, West Orange-Stark’s Carmello Jones, and Tenaha’s Jeremy Evans are outside linebackers who are also outstanding edge rushers.
DeSoto cornerback Devyn Bobby and safeties Reggie Bush from Frisco Independence and Corey Gordon from Putnam City (Okla.) West round out the defensive signees.