3 Lady Bears land on national watch lists
Baylor Lamar (copy)

Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith drives to the hoop while defended by Lamar guard Amber Vidal in the second half of nonconference game last season

 Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia

The Baylor Lady Bears landed a trio of players on watch lists on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming college basketball season.

Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith, the Peseason Big 12 Player of the Year, was named to both the Naismith Trophy and Wade Trophy watch lists that included 50 and 33 players, respectively. Senior guard DiDi Richards and graduate transfer guard DiJonai Carrington were recognized by the Naismith watch list.

Smith averaged 14.3 points and eight rebounds in her sophomore season in 2019-20. She was an honorable mention All-America selection by the Associated Press and the WBCA last year. An All-Big 12 First-Team selection last season, Smith had a Big 12-leading 58.6 field-goal percentage, which also ranked 12th in the nation.

Richards was the National Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20, collecting the honor from both the WBCA and Naismith. She was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Big 12 Second Team selection. Richards averaged career bests in points (8.2), rebounds (4.9), and steals (1.7) per game while shooting a team-best 77.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Carrington, a San Diego, Calif. Native who played three-plus seasons at Stanford, helped the Cardinal to an NCAA Elite 8 appearance and was named All-Pac 12 after averaging 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest during her junior season in 2018-19.

One True Podcast: Baylor-Tech: Who's more desperate? Plus Matt Wells' future, BU's big losses and some great Masters/Jim Nantz stories

