3-star RB Dawson Pendergrass commits to Baylor

Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass made a verbal commitment to Baylor on Thursday.

The 6-3, 210-pound Pendergrass is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com who committed to Baylor over schools like Texas Tech, Arkansas, Air Force and Indiana. Pendergrass is the 10th commitment in Baylor's 2023 class.

As a junior in 2021, Pendergrass rushed for 1,987 yards and 25 touchdowns on 198 carries while catching 17 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns at the Class 3A Division I school.

During his three-year high school career, Pendergrass has rushed for 4,230 yards and 50 touchdowns.

