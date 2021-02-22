3 weeks off: No. 2 Baylor men eager to return COVID-19 pause

“You were just excited to be back in the gym, excited to see everybody,” Drew said. “Obviously like Christmas break as a coach you want to make sure no one gets injured and you can get some rhythm and chemistry going again. Needless to say, I think the guys were pretty tired, and hopefully can get as much junk out as possible between now and Tuesday.”

During most seasons, players aren’t as excited about practice in late February due to the wear and tear of the season. But Drew hopes the long COVID-19 pause will have an opposite effect by making them more eager to practice and become a fresher team heading into March Madness.

“We know the long game of this that hopefully come March we’re able to be healthy and continue to grow from this past Sunday on to being at our best,” Drew said. “Maybe we’re a little fresher because of it. Again taking the positives, we were playing really well, we were on a roll, but again you have to adjust and make the most of each and every situation.”

Iowa State is 2-16 overall and sits at the bottom of the Big 12 at 0-13. The Cyclones have been competitive in a lot of games in the second half, but haven’t been able to finish strong.