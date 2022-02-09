 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Baylor players invited to NFL Combine
7 Baylor players invited to NFL Combine

Running back Abram Smith is among seven Baylor players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine March 1-7 in Indianapolis.

Seven Baylor football players have been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine March 1-7 in Indianapolis.

Baylor's offensive players include running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. The Bears' defensive invitees are linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Kalon Barnes and safeties Jalen Pitre and JT Woods.

The combine will include 324 players, who will show their skills before NFL coaches and scouts  leading up to the NFL Draft April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

