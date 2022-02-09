7 Baylor players invited to NFL Combine

Seven Baylor football players have been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine March 1-7 in Indianapolis.
Baylor's offensive players include running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. The Bears' defensive invitees are linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Kalon Barnes and safeties Jalen Pitre and JT Woods.
The combine will include 324 players, who will show their skills before NFL coaches and scouts leading up to the NFL Draft April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.