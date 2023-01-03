8 Baylor football players set for postseason

Eight Baylor football standouts are scheduled to participate in postseason bowl games or showcases in preparation for the NFL Draft.

The postseason schedule will start with a four-day event for safety Christian Morgan, who will participate in the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth Jan. 7-11.

Offensive linemen Khalil Keith and Grant Miller will participate in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 14 in Orlando, Fla., at the UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium, live on CBS Sports Network.

The Tropical Bowl will feature Baylor center Jacob Gall on Jan. 21 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, with the game set for a pay-per-view telecast.

Linebacker Dillon Doyle and defensive back Mark Milton are set to participate in the NFLPA Bowl on Jan. 28, hosted at the Rose Bowl and live on the NFL Network.

The postseason bowl schedule will conclude with Siaki Ika playing in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala., live on NFL Network at Hancock Whitney Stadium.