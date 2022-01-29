A&M edges Baylor equestrian

COLLEGE STATION -- Despite a late charge by No. 4 Baylor's reining squad, No. 2 Texas A&M pulled out a 10-8 equestrian victory Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in the first competition of the spring semester.

Following a 2-2 tie in fences, Texas A&M won 3-2 in horsemanship and 4-1 in the flat. Baylor charged back by taking reining 3-1 behind Shelby Clausen's ride, but fell short of winning the overall competition.

Texas A&M (7-1) avenged a 12-7 loss to Baylor (4-3) in Waco last October.

“It was great to be back in the competition arena today and get the spring started," said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. "We made some unfortunate mistakes which cost us some points in a few events, but nothing we can’t work out in the next few days as we prepare for Oklahoma State (on Feb. 5)."

