'A switch in mindset' — Baylor A&T using earlier loss to Oregon as motivation

Obviously, Baylor’s A&T team knows a thing or five about winning national titles. It doesn’t know much about losing, but that changed with the defeat to the Ducks.

“I don’t think my team is cocky at all. I think if you came and hung out with them you’d say the same thing,” said Mulkey, who has guided the Bears to a 65-2 record in her six years at the helm. “But I think sometimes you have to lose to know how to win.

“When we lost to Oregon earlier this year by less than a point, we had one athlete, our fifth-year senior Cam Bryant, who was the only athlete who had ever lost a meet on our team. So to be able to feel that, to be able to say, ‘Ah, we didn’t have our best meet. We didn’t score higher.’ I think 100 percent, I agree with Mark Vital. Sometimes you have to lose to know how to win. There’s some motivation in that and also a switch in mindset. I think it was healthy for us.”

Two weeks after its win over Baylor, Oregon dropped its own tight, one-point match with Azusa Pacific. That pushed APU to No. 1 in the NCATA rankings, while the Ducks are ranked No. 2 and Baylor in the very unfamiliar spot of third nationally.