A walk in the park: Baylor rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 99-54

Bears coach Scott Drew said a few of the things the Golden Lions did took getting used to, but the Bears figured it out pretty quick.

“They did a good job in the beginning keeping us out of transition, really keeping everything compact, keeping us out of the paint,” Drew said. “And then I know some of our guys aren’t used to being that open on shots. But eventually we got things going.”

The Bears led 44-21 at the break and extended the margin to 39 quickly in the second half when Matthew Mayer hit a trey from the right corner. At that point, UAPB had scored just five points in the second half, not nearly enough to keep up.

The Golden Lions bounced back the rest of the way and shot 46% in the second half. Guard Brandon Brown led UAPB with 19 points.

Baylor now has a week off before hosting No. 6 Villanova in the Big East/Big 12 Battle on Dec. 12.

“First game back form the islands is normally a game that a lot of coaches get worried about,” said Drew, referring to the Bears’ tournament victory at the Battle 4 Atlantis. “I thought our guys did a good job executing and getting our feet back wet and playing after being off for a number of days. Now it gives us a good week to prepare and get ready for Villanova.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.