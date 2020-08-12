'A weight lifted' -- Baylor coaches, players get news they wanted with Big 12's progression

As news began to break Tuesday night that the Big 12 planned to keep playing football this fall, Baylor coach Dave Aranda could see the joy all over his players’ faces.
After some anxious days, it’s exactly what they wanted to hear.
“You could see that everyone was smiling, guys were cracking jokes, they were excited,” Aranda said. “You could see that there was a weight lifted off their shoulders.”
On Wednesday morning, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby confirmed the league’s plan to move forward with a 10-game football schedule while implementing more safety protocols and COVID-19 related testing for players.
The Bears will open their nine-game Big 12 schedule against Kansas Sept. 26 at McLane Stadium. Big 12 teams will also play one nonconference game. In the upcoming days, Baylor expects to announce its nonconference game, which Aranda said will be played either Sept. 12 or 19.
Aranda believes football can be played safely and is confident that Baylor’s medical team has a plan to deal with coronavirus issues as they arise. Baylor’s medical team is led by student-athlete health and wellness director Kenny Boyd and director of athletic medicine Matt Kuehl.
“I believe that we can effectively play football in the COVID-19 era,” Aranda said. “Our health and wellness team, we have so much faith in them. When you sit down and you talk with Kenny Boyd, Matt Kuehl, and you sit down and talk with (athletic director) Mack Rhoades, just the thoughtfulness that goes into every little thing.”
The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday afternoon that they won’t play football this fall due to coronavirus concerns. But Bowlsby is hopeful that all Big 12 fall sports can be played as the conference constantly seeks advice from medical professionals as the pandemic continues to unfold.
Big 12 presidents agreed to allow fall sports to keep playing after meeting with medical experts Tuesday night.
“We feel we’re as prepared as we can be at this point to move forward,” Bowlsby said. “We’re moving forward slowly and constantly re-evaulating what we’re doing. It’s an ever evolving environment. We will find ourselves with bumpy spots in the fall, there’s no doubt about that. But we feel we’re very prepared to deal with those things.”
Big 12 schools have committed to enhanced COVID-19 testing that includes three tests per week in high contact sports, like football, volleyball and soccer.
After positive COVID-19 tests, athletes will undergo heart-related testing that includes an EKG, troponin blood testing, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI.
Nonconference football opponents must also adhere to COVID-19 testing protocols that conform to Big 12 standards during the week leading up to competition.
“The virus continues to evolve and medical professionals are learning more with each passing week,” Bowlsby said. “Opinions vary regarding the best path forward, as we’ve seen throughout higher education and our society overall, but we are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes.”
The Big 12 joins the SEC and ACC among Power 5 conferences that are intending to play football this fall. It remains to be seen if the College Football Playoff will be held with both the Big Ten and Pac-12 out of the picture.
Bowlsby not only spoke with presidents, athletic directors and medical advisors, he also consulted players from each of the 10 Big 12 schools.
“In the end, we all have to do what’s best for our individual conferences,” Bowlsby said. “We’re not all in similar situations. Each league has to make its own decision. We heard from our experts that some of the ramifications from the virus can be mitigated and properly managed. If we get to the place where we no longer can do that, we’ll be able to pivot very quickly to another course.”
Bowlsby believes that putting college athletes in a bubble like the NBA is impractical, though players have been isolated from other students during preseason drills. However, that will change as the student body returns to campuses.
Aranda said there has been discussion about Baylor players taking online classes, but he said many like the interaction with professors that comes with attending classes.
“We’re waiting to hear back, I think, just school-wise in terms of the strong direction that we take,” Aranda said. “There have been some parent group meetings, this has been brought up, so we’ve talked about it. I think there’s options to do that. I know a lot of our student-athletes want that interaction in school and want to see their teachers. So I think there’s a mix.”
After opening Big 12 play against Kansas, the remainder of Baylor’s schedule includes home games against Oklahoma State on Oct. 17, TCU on Oct. 31 and Kansas State on Nov. 28. Road games are West Virginia on Oct. 3, Texas on Oct. 24, Iowa State on Nov. 7, Texas Tech on Nov. 14 and Oklahoma on Dec. 5.
The Big 12 is planning to hold its championship game Dec. 12. Each of the Big 12’s 10 teams has open dates that can be used if coronavirus circumstances force postponements.
Even when there was uncertainty whether the Big 12 would keep playing football, Aranda said the players managed to keep their spirits up. Now with a green light to play, he expects to see an even more focused team.
“I think they rise to the occasion,” Aranda said. “These last couple practices, especially with the chatter the more it got louder in terms of possibly not playing and other people not playing, the better we played and the more together we were. So I think our team chemistry I feel is good, and I feel like it’s going to be a strength for us when we start playing football.”
