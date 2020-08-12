'A weight lifted' — Baylor coaches, players get news they wanted with Big 12's progression

The Big 12 joins the SEC and ACC among Power 5 conferences that are intending to play football this fall. It remains to be seen if the College Football Playoff will be held with both the Big Ten and Pac-12 out of the picture.

Bowlsby not only spoke with presidents, athletic directors and medical advisors, he also consulted players from each of the 10 Big 12 schools.

“In the end, we all have to do what’s best for our individual conferences,” Bowlsby said. “We’re not all in similar situations. Each league has to make its own decision. We heard from our experts that some of the ramifications from the virus can be mitigated and properly managed. If we get to the place where we no longer can do that, we’ll be able to pivot very quickly to another course.”

Bowlsby believes that putting college athletes in a bubble like the NBA is impractical, though players have been isolated from other students during preseason drills. However, that will change as the student body returns to campuses.

Aranda said there has been discussion about Baylor players taking online classes, but he said many like the interaction with professors that comes with attending classes.