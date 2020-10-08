Ables flourishing at Baylor as one of Big 12's top defenders

“She is one of the most talented players I’ve been around,” Sumer said. “She is a warrior on the field and will sacrifice anything for her teammates. We play the same spot on the left side outside back. I’ve been able to learn a lot from her and the way she plays and the way she carries herself on the field and pushes herself for every game. She’s really taken me under her wing and guides me in the right direction.”

Ables began playing soccer when she was 9 years old, but was also a multi-sport athlete who participated in gymnastics, volleyball and track.

“I dipped my toes into everything,” Ables said. “I don’t really like running that much, which is a weird contradiction because I run a lot. I can run seven miles in a game, but if a coach said to run one mile I would probably lose it.”

Ables starred for the Waco High soccer team since her freshman year in 2015 as was named the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex newcomer of the year after scoring 29 goals.

As a sophomore in 2016, Ables was the Super Centex player of the year as she erupted for 45 goals for a Waco High team that won 20 games and captured its first district championship in seven years. Ables was nicknamed the Beast because nobody could stop her.